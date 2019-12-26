Ancelotti starts with victory at Everton, Arteta Arsenal wins a draw

Loading...

The leaders of Liverpool benefit from 10 points ahead of Leicester, second in the ranking, at the end of the day.

Everton was good value for their victory over Burnley in Ancelotti's first game in charge, but it was not until the 80th minute that Calvert-Lewin scored with a dive head and kept them out of trouble.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton (left) celebrates his goal. Credit: Getty Images

Ancelotti received a special introduction to the crowd at Goodison Park and saw his team put on "a good performance and a good result".

"Today was a perfect day," he said.

"I'm happy because we need points to get on the board. It was a tough game because Burnley played a strong game but we deserved the result.

Arsenal needed a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalizer to win a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, after Dan Gosling gave Bournemouth an early lead.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United fights for the ball with Fabian Schar of Newcastle.

"I am satisfied with a lot of the things I have seen and a lot of the things we have practiced that have happened," said Arteta.

"I am not happy that we did not win the match but were happy overall. In terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than what I expected. "

Chelsea's irregular descent continued as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Southampton, goals by Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond placing the visitors one point behind Everton.

Frank Lampard's team has lost three of its last four home games.

Tottenham had to thank Harry Kane and Dele Alli as they scored in the second period to win the match after Adam Webster gave Brighton a lead in the first half.

The result propelled the Spurs to fifth place, while Brighton is just two points above the bottom three.

Anthony Martial scored twice as Manchester United rose to seventh with a convincing 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

United defender Harry Maguire said it was the perfect response to their loss to Watford last time.

"Against Watford, we weren't good enough for our level, but the boys showed great intensity today and we fully deserved the three points," said Maguire.

Watford came down from the bottom with a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United, while Norwich fell to the bottom of the table after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, Connor Hourihane scoring the winner.

Crystal Palace beat West Ham 2-1 in the other match of the day to finish 11th, Jordan Ayew scoring a late winner.

