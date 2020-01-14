Analyze the defensive game of the Maple Leafs and compare it with recent Cup champions

Despite a record of 15-6-2 since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a series of three straight losses – interrupted by an 8-4 drubbing at the hands of the Florida rival Division Panthers – has some feeling a bit nervous about how the Maple Leafs play defensively.

It has been a common refrain on sports talk radio for years that the Leafs must change the way they play defensively to succeed in the playoffs. Hand wringing about who is on the blue line and the perceived lack of defensive talent there is always a talking point in Toronto.

Add to that that Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly are put on the injured reserve and you have a potential recipe for disaster if everyone is right about defending the Leafs.

Toronto started this season considerably better defensively than the recent one, but a slow start by Frederik Andersen and a huge fall in the offensive production of the entire team stopped them until Mike Babcock was fired. With Keefe behind the couch, the locks opened, creativity began to flow and the Leafs were once again one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the competition.

The way things work in hockey, however, sometimes when you push the game off to an extreme level, you are going to weigh up defensively, because there is a greater risk in making dynamic, creative games. So, does Keefe’s more freewheel approach to the offensive play of the Leafs cause an equal but opposite reaction in his own zone?

To find out, we can see how the Leafs performed defensively under Babcock compared to how they have played since the coaching change.

For the most part things have not changed defensively under Keefe. If we take the good things that Babcock had implemented this year, a little more effort and a few minor adjustments have led to a slightly better overall process for the Leafs in their own zone.

Shots and shot attempts from the lock area are slightly down, although shots on the net from the high slot are up, while attempts are down. That fits in with the slight increase in cycle odds, because the high closing area is usually where the cycle offers opportunities – it’s hard to penetrate the net front with a pass because of the extra defensive focus, less space and the keeper an extra option to Pass over to block.

Without hurry, the Leafs give up a little less, although they didn’t really break down much when the rush was completed, or when passing to the slot machine.

The only area where there seems to be a somewhat significant change for the Leafs in defense is the number of screened shots they allow on the net, which has increased by more than 25 percent with Keefe.

My first instinct in seeing this was to wonder if the Leafs had shifted to more a fronting-like defense for Andersen and more got in the way with dangerous shots, but didn’t block them, which would determine why his safe percentage is the fallen lately.

So I asked Steve Dangle if that was true, and then watched some video.

Steve didn’t think that was the case and called the leap more to cover the points now, so I broke off the screened shot data and watched some more video.

Although on the surface it may look bad that the Leafs give up more screened images than before, they actually display fewer screened images from the slot; 1.17 per 60 minutes compared to 1.52 under Babcock. That area would be most vulnerable if the Leafs were ahead but didn’t block shots, and they obviously don’t.

The biggest difference was with point shots, with the Leafs giving up 3.98 screened shots at 60 minutes compared to 2.5 under Babcock under controlled conditions, which is logical given what Steve said about being more aggressive with point shooters.

Under Babcock, the Leafs played the points relatively conservatively in their own zone, giving them some time and space, because that area isn’t very dangerous to shoot from – and instead gave priority to defensive positioning in the lower half of the zone .

When a team is very good defensively, it can force opponents to shoot more from the perimeter in the hope of only getting pucks through, which in fact makes them much less effective. But teams just used the time and space that Toronto gave them under Babcock and set up better matches; the Leafs allowed the fourth lowest shot attempts in the competition from the perimeter under Babcock, while 39 percent of their total shot attempts came from the slot machine, which was in 30th place.

Under Keefe the shot attempts at the perimeter have increased – the Leafs now allow tithing, as attackers put more pressure on point shooters to force them to make faster decisions, so opponents simply have to throw the puck more often into the net. That in turn has reduced the share of shot attempts allowed by the Leafs to 36.5 percent, which is still not great in 22nd place in the competition, but is clearly an improvement.

There is a give and take with every strategic decision in hockey, and more aggression on the blue line means more moving away from the goalkeeper’s view of the puck on those shots. But interestingly, the Leafs block fewer shots from gambling than under Babcock.

Based on the data and watching a video, my conclusion is that Keefe’s philosophy is to make aggressive decisions by high forces, and sometimes those bad decisions can end up in a strange rush for your team. Meanwhile, when the puck is in the slot, it is more important for the goalkeeper to see it clearly than for a defender to stand in the way.

For the most part these are not large-scale changes, but in general I would say that they are good, and the net effect is positive. It’s just that Andersen hasn’t been great lately, and the team is still prone to individual errors from time to time.

However, comparing them against themselves does not tell the whole story, because in the end the question is whether the defensive personnel and the strategies of the Leafs are good enough to win in the play-offs. So where have they been the entire season so far as a defensive team and how does it relate to previous Stanley Cup winners?

Not all statistics that I have used are available for other years – specifically screened recordings are not available after last season – but in the various defensive statistics we see that the St. Louis Blues was a defensive powerhouse. They were a frightening team to try to offend last season. Not that they were without weakness (they were an underlying average team defending the rush) but on balance they were incredible in keeping the puck out of dangerous areas.

Because this competition has a short memory, the way the Blues won the Stanley Cup last season is incredibly big in the minds of fans and media. After all, how can anyone hope to beat a team like the Blues with the relatively sloppy league ranks that the Leafs have built up defensively? They are incredibly porous from the high slit and especially from the cycle.

But then you go back two years and three years, and you can see that the capitals of 2017-18 and Penguins of 2016-17 were also not defensive shakes. Both teams were better at stopping cycle opportunities with a significant margin, and better at stopping slot passes, but the Leafs were better at their net front.

Going back to 2015-16, I don’t have access to data for rush and cycle opportunities, so I kept it off the graph, but the penguins’ first cup win with their back-to-back victories seemed much closer to the Blues defensive: they were seventh, fifth, seventh and fifth in controlling inner closing shots and attempts, and high closing shots and attempts. They also allowed sixth place.

Being defensively adept is definitely an aid to reach the promised land, but by going through the last four cup winners we have two of which the average ranking on these statistics is around ninth and two around 20, while the average of the Maple Leafs comes out at 18.

Not all areas are equal here, and the Leafs should certainly strive to improve their defensive structure in the high slot machine, but anyone who says that only large defensive teams can win in the playoffs sells fake information.