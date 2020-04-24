Michigan Basketball got a lot of promotion on Thursday afternoon when Franz Wagner announced he would return in 2020-21.

Coaches Juwan Howard and Michigan Basketball have faced a lot of problems since the start of the offseason. There is at least one player to worry about losing, though: Franz Wagner.

On Thursday, Howard was able to announce that Wagner will return for their season. There was at least one possibility that Wagner could test the NBA Draft (who isn’t?), But Wagner doesn’t seem to be able to return to Ann Arbor for a year.

Wagner’s target in Michigan has not gone down since the beginning. Before the start of his freshman season, Wagner was defeated by the Wolverines with a fractured hand. He has not played his first game since November 27, during World War 4 Atlantis.

The 6-foot-8 guard quickly resigned as a freshman in the Big Ten, however, making the conference All-Freshman. A German native averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, in addition to 1.3 steals per game, which led the team.

The younger Moritz Wagner has only improved as the season progresses, kicking off a double-digit performance to close out the year. It includes the 22 highest points of victory at Purdue on February 22.

Franz Wagner may not have seen himself selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Howard will have to breathe a sigh of relief as he has at least one strong player back in the 2020-21 season.

Losses went up for the Wolverines this month. Although he won’t be one of the tops, Isaiah Livers remains in the NBA Draft. David DeJulius moved to Cincinnati. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske both dismissed their identities. Most importantly, Isaiah Todd misled the program and decided to join Jalen Green in the G League instead.

The Wolverines also failed to get the approval of senior prospect Josh Christopher and failed to include Bryce Aiken, who will be stepping down for the big room. Michigan has to deal with former Columbia guard Mike Smith, who is still a top-paid recruit, even though he wasn’t at Aiken level.

When the draft decided to stay, Wagner became the Wolverines’ best running back. He is one of two returning Wolverines to lose at least ten points per game in 2019-20, along with guard Eli Brooks.

Wagner and Brooks have been the true culprit since Juwan Howard’s rotation next season. The lily has someone waiting for her. Senior Jackson should beat freshman Jackson to the guard spot once he can get up to speed. If Austin Davis returns from a shoulder surgery, Michigan’s starting lineup should be surrounded by freshman 2-foot-2 freshman Hunter Dickinson.

Moritz Wagner played three times at Ann Arbor before moving to the NBA, where he plays for the Washington Wizards. Michigan was lucky to have had Franz Wagner for three seasons, but Juwan Howard would welcome him at least.