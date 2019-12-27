Analysts say that 2020 will be the year of the electric car

Loading...

Some car analysts believe that 2020 will be the year of the electric car thanks to a new wave of EV & # 39; s from Europe & # 39; s leading automakers, reports The Guardian.

Data company IHS Markit says the number of electric vehicles available to buyers in Europe will rise from less than 100 to 175 by the end of next year. The selection will continue to grow in the coming years and by 2025, more than 330 EVs are expected to be available in Europe.

With the increased number of EVs available, sales are expected to follow. In 2019, the sale of electric vehicles accounted for 3.4 percent of sales. This is expected to rise to 5.5 percent, a total of around 131,000 vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles will continue to rise and will represent around one fifth of sales by 2026. Throughout the European Union, EV & # 39; s sales are tipped to rise from 319,000 units in 2019 to 540,000 in 2020.

A small EV: Toyota shows production-ready Ultra Compact BEV in Tokyo, sales start at the end of 2020

A selection of new rules will come into force on January 1 in the European Union which will severely disadvantage car manufacturers if the average carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles are higher than 95 g per kilometer. If companies exceed this limit, they must pay a fine of 95 euros ($ 105) for each gram above the target multiplied by the total number of cars sold.

Despite such rules, they are not expected to have a significant impact on the sale of EVs. This is largely because car manufacturers successfully lobbyed for a rule that means that vehicles emitting less than 50 g of carbon dioxide per kilometer are eligible for super credits. This means that each EV sold essentially counts as two cars, making it much easier for car manufacturers to meet fleet-wide emission targets without aggressively increasing the production of EVs.

Nevertheless, new electric vehicles such as the VW ID.3, Mini Cooper SE and Vauxhall Corsa-e will offer customers affordable alternatives to ICE-powered rivals when they hit showroom floors next year.

