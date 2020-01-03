Analyst: Nvidia Ampere will increase performance and cut power consumption by 50 percent

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Since AMD launched its high-end Radeon 5700 and 5700 XT GPUs on 7 nm, there have been questions about when Nvidia would take a similar step. In competition, Nvidia was able to respond to the 5700 and 5700 XT models by bringing updates to its RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs as "super" variants of the original models, but still using TSMC's 12 nm process for the new ones GPUs used.

The Taipei Times has reported that the Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Company has issued an investment announcement to its clients, noting that they have high expectations of the next-generation architecture of Nvidia, code-named Ampere. The note said, "Nvidia's next-generation GPU-based GPU is said to use 7-nanometer technology, which would result in a 50 percent increase in graphics performance with halved power consumption."

That's a pretty significant number of improvements, but one of them is much more likely than the other. (H) ardOCP has gone offline, but the site has previously conducted a thorough investigation of Nvidia scaling over time. While the full articles are no longer archived online, the available pages show that the GTX 1080 is often much faster than the GTX 980, especially when the two have been compared in newer titles. Aniedech's "bench" results for the GTX 1080 compared to the GTX 980 also show a strong general increase.

In this case, the comparison between GTX 980 and GTX 1080 may be more accurate than the comparison between 1080 and 2080, since Nvidia had the advantage of node reduction when switching from 980 to 1080, while RTX 2080 is based on an optimized version of TSMC's 16 nm Technology with minor improvements compared to switching from 28nm planar silicon to 16nm FinFET. The comparison between GTX 1080 and RTX 2080 Super is more similar to the numbers for GTX 980 and GTX 1080, but the RTX 2080 Super is far more expensive than the typical GTX 1080, except for price increases caused by cryptocurrencies.

However, the idea that Nvidia would reduce absolute power consumption by 50 percent seems unlikely and unrealistic. GPUs tend to sell in TDP bands up to ~ 300-350 W (AMD was more willing to push TDP a little more than NV in the past). If you compare the power consumption values ​​for modern GPUs, they hardly fluctuate, and there is a steady upward trend. Anandtech recorded a power consumption of 205 W with the GTX 980, 225 W with the 1080, 314 W with an RTX 2080 and 350 W with an RTX 2080 Super under full load of the system in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider. According to Anandtech, the RTX 2080 Super achieves 127.5 fps in SotTR, compared to 52.3 fps for the GTX 980. This definitely means that it is a more energy-efficient GPU with a frame rate that is 2.44 times higher energy consumption while the frame rate is increased by 1.7 times. In absolute terms, however, it still uses more energy.

It is also possible that Nvidia spoke about a specific part, a specific workload or a specific market segment with a 50 percent performance improvement. We have seen companies use these types of metrics when discussing performance improvements.

It's going to be a busy year for GPUs. We have heard rumors repeatedly that Ampere 2020 will hit the market, and AMD's "Big Navi", also known as Navi 20, is expected to be released this year. It is not yet clear whether Navi will challenge 20 amps – the RX 5700 XT can compete well with the RTX 2060S / RTX 2070, while the 5700 beats the RTX 2060. Increase the performance of these cards by 1.5 times, and the situation changes significantly. On the other hand, AMD will have the opportunity to further improve RDNA and its 7nm process node with Navi 20, and last year's original Navi 10 GPU was an impressive improvement in power consumption and efficiency over GCN. However, the improvements in energy efficiency have resulted in Navi 10 (built on 7nm) roughly matching Nvidia's Turing (built on 12nm). The question of how effectively the Navi 20 can keep up with amps almost certainly depends on the improvement in energy efficiency and how well AMD can scale its new silicon. It will also be interesting to see how Nvidia praises Ampere considering that Turing rejects its price increases and how much it can improve ray tracing performance. All of these are probably important factors when comparing the two GPUs.

Many thanks to Hot Hardware for discovering this news.

Read it now: