Analyst expects Apple Watch and AirPods to surprise investors with the results of the holiday quarter

Citi analyst Jim Suva is optimistic about Apple and shares with CNBC today that he thinks the company's wearables category, particularly Apple Watch and AirPods, will offer investors a nice surprise when Apple reports on the holiday quarter.

Suva & # 39; s AAPL price target is currently at $ 300 and he expects the stock to go there when 2020 starts. He stressed that waiting times for popular Apple products such as AirPods Pro are because the company cannot keep up with strong demand, not production issues.

"Some of their products are sold out and you have to wait to get them," Suva said on "Squawk Alley", referring to a "delay of several weeks" to get AirPods Pro around the holiday season.

"It's not due to production issues," he added. "It is actually due to the strong demand where the company cannot keep up."

He also mentioned Apple Watch Series 3 as a very popular product, something we predicted in November when prices dropped to $ 129 during the festive season.

The demand for AirPods Pro is closely followed by interest in the Apple Watch Series 3, Suva said.

Apple shares have had a fantastic year of growth in 2019, an increase of 80%, making it the strongest performance since 2009. CNBC expects Apple to report its earnings on the holiday quarter early February.

