Citi analyst Jim Suva is optimistic about Apple and told CNBC today that it believes the company’s handheld category, especially Apple Watch and AirPods, will surprise investors when Apple will report on their vacation term.

Suva’s AAPL price target is currently $ 300 and he expects the stock to move to him in early 2020. He pointed out that wait times for Apple’s flagship products like AirPods Pro are due to the fact that the company cannot keep up with the high demand, not the production problems.

“Some of their products are selling and you have to wait to get them,” said Suva on “Squawk Alley,” referring to a “several week delay” to allow the AirPods Pro to spend the holiday season.

“It is not due to manufacturing problems,” he added. “It is actually because of high demand that the company cannot keep up.”

He also called the Apple Watch Series 3 a very popular product, which we predicted in November, when prices fell to $ 129 during the holidays.

Demand for AirPods Pro is closely followed by interest in the Apple Watch Series 3, said Suva.

The Apple title had an incredible year of growth in 2019, up 80%, making it the best performance since 2009. CNBC expects Apple to release its holiday quarter results in early February.

