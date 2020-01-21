Analyst doesn't like chances of tar heels with 5-star recruits

Don’t expect the UNC basketball program to land this five-star recruit in the 2020 class because a recruitment analyst broke everything

The North Carolina Tar Heels currently have a five-member recruitment class for 2020, which is ranked third overall. Roy Williams and his team managed to get three five-star recruits and two four-star recruits for this class, and this comes just in time as the Tar Heels really struggled in the 2019-20 season.

With this class, there is hope that the program will quickly return to normal and complete another run in the Final Four. But is the class officially over?

UNC has a few recruit offers and could potentially push another player into this 2020 class. The best bet currently is five-star striker Ziaire Williams, a California-based product that is currently playing on the high-staffed team at Sierra-Canyon High School in Arizona.

Williams’ recruitment has been quiet lately, but he’s made a major update and reduced his list at the HoopHall tournament on Monday from seven to five. UNC was one of those teams that managed to get on the list, although it didn’t feel really good lately to land it.

While that was positive news and the first really good news regarding Williams for some time, an analyst doesn’t think UNC fans should be hoping.

In his Twitter mailbag on Tuesday, rival reporter Corey Evans was asked about Williams and his recruitment, with the likelihood that he would end up at UNC. Evans didn’t offer good news:

Don’t rely on it. Even though Ziaire Williams left North Carolina on his list and there is still a small chance that the tar heels will dive in at the last minute and secure the five-star prize, I would not live up to my hopes.

North Carolina is currently full of grants for the 2020-21 season and Williams will likely stay on the west coast if he chooses college.

The tar heels should release another scholarship if someone drops out or a player unexpectedly leaves for the NBA draft. At that time there were not many reports about it.

Williams doesn’t seem to be near a decision when it comes to recruiting, and that was expected. He always plans to announce it sometime in 2020, and it’s likely that it will come after the end of his college season.

