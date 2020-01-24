Firearms and ammunition companies are waiting for signs of increasing focus on weapons as the 2020 presidential election approaches, according to CL King.

“Under current Republican politics, gun lovers have not panicked nearly as much as in previous cycles after mass shootings or the Democratic Party’s tightening rhetoric to tighten gun ownership laws,” said Scott Stember said in a note.

“While the lion’s share of industry players prefer not to run their businesses due to politically motivated growth activities, many are ready to” pick up the pace from a production perspective when the rhetoric starts to heat up in the upcoming election cycle and create a new surge in demand through panic buying. “

Stember wrote his note after attending an event called “Shot Show” in Las Vegas earlier this week, where “many weapon / ammunition manufacturers and related accessories companies are releasing the lion’s share of new products for the coming sales year.”

Shot Show, he said, is considered the “benchmark for the health of the industry”; This year’s fair showed “extremely robust” sales and dealer traffic with a record 2,600 companies.

“We have found that the mood among most players in the industry (including arms dealers and arms and ammunition manufacturers) is far better than a year ago, and that inventory levels (both among dealers and consumers) are now finally in balance are reducing the level of aggressive advertising prices, ”he wrote. Stember added that “most are still cautiously optimistic and waiting for direction when we enter the current presidential cycle.”

Potential changes to federal gun laws pose risks to Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) and American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOBC), he said. CL King rates both as neutral. Vista has lost 5.5% so far this year, down from 1.6% at American Outdoor and 6% at Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR).

Earlier this month, weapon stocks, including American Outdoor, Sturm Ruger and Vista, rose after the National Criminal Investigation Background System reported positive background check data for the eighth consecutive month, adjusted for the previous year.

Stember added an observation on Walmart Inc. (WMT) that announced in September that ammunition sales would be curtailed after the store shootings.

“We found that most of the robust retailer stopped selling various types of ammunition by the end of December,” he said. “The main reason for this is that the lion’s share of the displaced product (annual sales of around $ 150 to $ 200 million) simply finds other houses over time and is sold by other outlets.” Walmart shares have risen by 1 since the end of the year % August.

