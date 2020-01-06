Analyst: Apple will launch 5G iPhones below 6 GHz this year, but faster mmWave 5G iPhones will be delayed until 2021

Loading...

In Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest report, the analyst said that Apple plans to launch four 5G-compatible iPhone models in 2020, but would not be inspired by their exact specifications. The two competing standards for 5G operate on the mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum, and the devices can support either or both.

A report released today by Susquehanna analysts says that Apple won’t launch compatible 5G phones under 6 GHz until 2020. The mmWave models may not be available until 2021 in small volumes.

Try Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Different carriers around the world deploy sub-6 GHz and millimeter (mmWave) waves in various deployments and timelines. In general, mmWave is the one with breathtaking throughput speeds, potentially exceeding 1 Gbps.

However, its range is much smaller, which means that carriers have to install many cell phone towers to make it available to users. In comparison, current deployments of less than 6 GHz in the United States typically achieve speeds in the range of 100 to 150 Mbps.

Susquehanna analyst estimates that Apple will ship around 60 million iPhone 5Gs in the second half of 2020, with around 8 million mmWave compatible handsets available by January. Apple has apparently decided to design its own antenna module in its housing, rather than using one readily available on the market, which contributes to the delay.

In the aforementioned Kuo report, the respected analyst noted that Apple can ship mmWave iPhones only to certain markets. It also raised the possibility that Apple would use universal Qualcomm modems in all models, but disable certain bands in the software for each region. It will depend on the extent of 5G in each geographic segment, and apparently Apple can save money by disabling it in software when it’s not needed.

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 5G models this year; Kuo said the four iPhones will sport 5.4 to 6.7 inch OLED screens. Today’s Susquehanna report says they believe one of the 5G iPhones below 6 GHz will keep the LCD screen.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 (/ embed)