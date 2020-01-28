Analysis: Why the Ottawa LRT is a lesson in not managing a major environmental project

Express train at Blair station.

LRT planners once promised that the new train system would help our climate with planting 9.4 million trees, replacing diesel buses and private cars with public transport without emissions.

The reality is different and experts call it a painful lesson in not managing a large environmental project.

The plan was to cut 180 Transpo buses, but dozens of them were returned to regular routes or to reduce congestion when the LRT system fails. And the promised wave of former motorists has not happened.

The rosy promise of a clean and reliable future for the future comes in a municipal document from 2012 called The Benefits of Light Rail.

“LRT does not only offer space for more riders. The combination of speed, comfort and reliability will also encourage more people to use public transportation, “it says. “Studies even suggest that the introduction of LRT will lead to a 9 percent increase in ridership. That means 4.6 million new trips in the first year alone. “

OC Transpo will save 10 million liters of diesel per year, the document says. And passengers together will save 17 million hours per year, because LRT will make commuter traffic faster. This improved efficiency helps the local economy.

Instead, transit has become slower and less reliable, and the continued dependence on buses and cars has affected the ability to reduce emissions. The LRT system is still early days, so the lofty goals that city planners have in mind can someday be realized, but that requires trust in the process – trust that is not yet earned.

At Ecology Ottawa, Erik Pervin calls LRT “the largest climate program the city has ever undertaken in terms of ambition and what it could do.

“But it doesn’t work well.

“What ultimately happens is that people drive the same amount or even more because the buses can no longer take them where they want to go. And perhaps more threatening over time, it affects people’s confidence in the transit system and makes them less likely to drive in the future (on transit).

“It is really disappointing from our perspective.”

Ridership may be on the rise, but only as the population of Ottawa grows, he said.

“It’s hard to get on the train. It can be very, very full” during rush hour. “It must work for users, so it must be something that they want to use, that they like to use. … because that element of trust and buy-in is so crucial for ridership. “

Monica Gattinger, a political scientist studying energy at the University of Ottawa, says governments need to understand that reality is harder than the fight against climate change theory.

“It is one thing for political leaders to make ambitious commitments to reduce emissions, and something very different to actually achieving them. Governments will need to learn a lot more – and quickly – about how to achieve real-world reductions in people’s daily lives, politics, and major infrastructure projects, “she said.

Energy consultant Mike Cleland calls it ‘an opportunity to learn some lessons about how these large projects normally unfold, not just on the road.

“They are complex. They inevitably entail all kinds of surprises, from technical to engineering to costs for management problems (such as) the way the buses connect to the transit stations. “

In terms of climate change, “should we ask ourselves how practical it is to do so many large projects in a very short period of time?” , such as generating and transferring electricity.

Ottawa has declared a climate emergency and says the problem is urgent.

“If we need to act urgently, the most urgent thing to do is to figure out how our systems can work better,” Cleland said.

