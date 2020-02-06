Analysis: The Oscars were never meant to be diverse – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

It is 2020, and we are exactly back where we were five years ago: waiting with bated breath to see which white man (or woman) is going home and another Oscar. But are we really surprised to see that especially white faces are recognized with the most prestigious award from Hollywood? Discouraged, yes. Surprised, certainly not.

The Academy Awards seduced us to play a game we should never have won, and it’s time to quit.

The Oscars, which are broadcast on Sunday, have been around for 90 years and we still don’t see great movies like “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name” or deserved actors like Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan recognized because the Oscars were never made for anyone other than white talent to thrive. (In 1940, the year in which Hattie McDaniel became the first black actor to win an Academy Award, the Oscars were held in a “no blacks” hotel. After accepting her prize, she was forced to sit at a separate table , away from the rest of the cast ‘Gone With the Wind’.)

We are waiting for a system made by white men to recognize the beauty and meaning in films made by women and people of color. That system is powered by voters who cannot relate to what a movie like “Queen & Slim” means as much as a “Joker” movie or a Martin Scorsese movie. So the academy randomly nominates Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” – in which she plays a slave. Innovative.

Of the 17 black actors who won Academy Awards, five were recognized for roles that reinforce stereotypes about black people, from Cuba Gooding Jr. as an NFL player in “Jerry Maguire” to Octavia Spencer as a maid in “The Help.”

But compare that with the number of Latin American and Asian American actors who have won Oscars and the statistics are shocking: seven in total.

“I’m so tired,” Ava DuVernay told USA Today while promoting her OWN series “Cherish the Day,” noting that we can’t completely ignore the Oscars. “We care because it’s a sign of distinction around the world. … It’s not everything, it’s not the referee of good taste or performance. It’s a beautiful thing that is a cherry on the cake.

“I think we, as artists, need to calibrate how much we care. We can care about us. But how much do we care about us?” she said. “And that calibration will come when the Oscars are part of a fair industry and a balanced industry. It’s so important right now because there is so much imbalance.”

It will not surprise anyone that Hollywood is run by (old) white men. It has been that way since the concept of the film industry more than 100 years ago, and it is this way today. Of the five major film studios, only one is led by a woman, Universal Chairman Donna Langley, and she is white.

Yes, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made great efforts to diversify its membership since #OscarsSoWhite went viral on social media (the percentage of color members has doubled since 2015, from 8% to 16%). New research shows that casting women and members of marginalized communities as leads and co-leads is at a record high (31 out of 100 best-earning films in 2019).

“Yet there is also a very clear separation between what tickets sell and what garner awards, (and that) indicates a systemic preference at cultural institutions such as the BAFTAs or the Academy Awards,” wrote Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Recording initiative, in recent report findings.

Not recognizing different voices is not only a problem with Oscars; it is everywhere. It is precisely the fabric on which the United States is built, and we can either continue to wait for awards shows to give us our much delayed validation or turn to our own communities.

Solange Knowles articulated it in a tweet in which she criticized the record academy’s record of diversity after Beyonc came out for the album of the year at the Grammy Awards in 2017 (‘Lemonade’).

“Create your own commissions, build your own institutions, praise your friends, reward yourself and be the gold you want to keep,” she tweeted.

Even recently, Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, expelled the “Grammy process is ripe for corruption” and claimed a “secret commission” that determines who gets nominations, favoring artists with whom they have business and personal relationships.

Exclusion of predominantly white institutions is nothing new. We just didn’t expect it to continue in the 2020s. This is why historically black universities were established, why conferences are dedicated to Asian-American journalists, and why job sites form middle-class groups that target marginalized communities.

We give so much power to the validation of our work by the Academy. We already know that Viola Davis is a talented actress and films like “If Beale Street Could Talk” are groundbreaking. Although we certainly do not need the recognition of the academy to validate that, we are recognized by a prestigious Hollywood institution.

When “Get Out” received four Oscars nominations (and won one), it meant that we were all finally on the same page: that Hollywood values ​​black actors and black stories more than just despondent slave films.

In the words of Issa Rae at the Emmy’s 2017: “I am black for everyone,” because when one of us wins, we all win.

But what would happen if we just stopped paying a lot of attention to it and focused that energy on the BET Awards and film festivals that support and encourage different voices? Our energy is powerful and valuable, and if it were not, our culture would not continue to focus on music, hair and language.

If history is an indication, the masses will certainly follow if we give the BETs as much weight as the Oscars. Because cultural appropriation always seems to follow the black pop culture. Maybe we should share the perspective of director Bong Joon Ho on the Oscars.

“It’s a little odd, but it doesn’t matter,” Bong Vulture told of the first Korean film nominated for the best photo (although none of the stars of the film received acting nominations). “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They are very local.”

Kelly Lawler, Andrea Mandell and Bryan Alexander contributed to this report.