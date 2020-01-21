Analysis: Ottawa's four-month-old LRT system should not have that many problems

OC Transpo had to deliver peak service on the Confederation Line in the afternoon with three fewer trains than usual Monday, with the train shortage continuing on Tuesday morning in what was a hopeless start to the year for the $ 2.1 billion LRT system.

It is almost as if the city of Ottawa is reaching a breaking point with regard to the sustainability of LRT and the performance of Rideau Transit Maintenance, an offshoot of the Rideau Transit Group (RTG).

“They will have to give us some straight goods here on the trains,” said transit chairman Allan Hubley Monday after a special meeting of the transport committee for later this week to address the recent and unusual LRT problems.

Only 10 of the usual 13 trains were available on Monday afternoon, after the morning peak service with 11 trains.

Subsequently, between the morning and afternoon shifts, two trains had to be removed from the 12.5-kilometer railway line, because one train had a wheel problem and the other a compressor problem.

The times between trains during peak service are four minutes when 13 trains are running. With only 10 trains, waiting times were extended by about a minute and Transpo predicted a 20 percent increase in the number of people waiting for platforms and stuffing them into the trains.

The peak service on Tuesday morning may also have only 10 trains, so Transpo may consider launching the replacement R1 bus service to help the LRT system relocate customers.

It was the last thing Transpo needed after a five-day period, including a broken overhead wire near St. Laurent Station and faulty switches during the snow storm during the weekend.

John Manconi, the general transport manager of the city, sent a memo to the members of the city council and the transit committee that the city of Brass demands that RTG solve the problems with LRT.

In Manconi’s memo, switch heaters were mentioned as one of the problems.

This will not be new for inspectors who have looked at the construction of RTG from the Confederation Line and noted concerns about the switch heaters over the entire rail system. This newspaper reported on those inspection documents, including one from last winter that marked the performance of switch heating during heavy snowfall.

As Hubley said, the problems in recent days have been particularly strange.

“Those are not things that should happen,” he said.

Do people have to expect a stalled overhead line system to catch up on sales for four months?

Probably not, but as the public has been told, these things can happen.

Should heaters have problems keeping snow and ice off the track during a snowstorm?

Probably not, because RTG inspectors have said they can improve the devices during the tests.

Does Transpo have to perform LRT service at one of the busiest times of the day, three short trains?

No, because there must be enough spare trains available.

Central to the issue of trains is how many are actually ready for income. It has been a mystery how many Alstom Citadis Spirit trains of the city with 34 LRT vehicles for phase 1 are fully functional.

First, the city said 15 trains with double vehicles were needed (so 30 vehicles connected in pairs) to meet the peak period. That number was reduced to 13 double vehicles based on the actual number of drivers, which would suggest that there is a solid standby fleet.

However, RTG could not produce 13 double car trains for the peak service on Monday afternoon, which adds time to the train entrances during a freezing advice.

Hubley agreed that a statement is justified at the meeting of the transit committee scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

If RTG has problems keeping an operational fleet available every day, Transpo may not be willing to bring more trains into regular service and shorten waiting times. It makes no sense to just raise customers’ expectations not to meet a new standard.

The holiday period for Christmas and New Year was an opportunity for RTG to continue its reduced driver maintenance regime, but less than three weeks in the year it is called on the carpet by the customer to explain why it cannot meet his contractual obligations so early in their 30-year maintenance contract.

In the absence of Transpo’s LRT service standards, RTG continues to suffer financial loss, which due to the problems does not receive a monthly payment from the city.

RTG confirmed the receipt of an email with two technical questions this newspaper had on Monday, but there were no answers from the deadline. The questions were about the reasons for the shortage of trains and transfer problems.

Hubley said by calling a special transit committee meeting for later in the week – a meeting he expects to include RTG – he hopes it will give the company time to stabilize the service, or at least a plan to to have.

“It makes me very upset. Why do we go through this when it is so easy to prevent? “Hubley said.

“It takes your words away. This is what they are well paid for. Why don’t they get it done for us? “

jwilling@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JonathanWilling

ALSO IN THE NEWS

“I’ll defeat this thing again”: Stuntman Stu announces that leukemia has returned

Ottawa firefighters use “jaws” in a crash on Highway 417

LRT problems must be “remedied immediately”, says Transpo boss after reducing the train park