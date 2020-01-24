Two million affected school children, classes and extras lost and, increasingly, report cards.

A blackboard here for a day, another one there. Almost every sign in Southwestern Ontario and beyond has been hit.

Rotating one-day strikes by teacher unions in Ontario, locked in a contract impasse with the Doug Ford government, have underlined how unhappy teachers are with the cost-saving plans of the Tories that include increases in average classes and a mandatory new e-learning need at secondary schools.

The dropout has been the most important in the education system since another Tory government, led by Mike Harris, took on the teachers’ unions in another cost-saving drive a generation ago.

But with the trade unions and the Ford government apparently buried and the progress of their talks apparently stalled, what strikes are actually taking? And how long can they continue?

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called for an end to the disruptions and said they only hurt students.

“For decades, families have had to deal with trade union action far too often,” said Lecce this week, on the same day that the Thames Valley District primary school teachers dropped out of work.

The trade unions insist that they have the public at their side.

Striking primary school teachers and other personnel picket at the Grand Erie District school board offices in Brantford on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The rotating one-day strikes by members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) hit the school board of London in Thames Valley District on Wednesday. (Brian Thompson / Postmedia Network)

“Their (government) positions are not popular and ours are popular – they can stay in position and lose public support,” said Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation who represents public high school teachers.

For some Ontarians, many of whom have ventured into social media, the strikes that have been going on for weeks have made their point and have now become annoying. They have wiped out the complaining time, after-school extras, report cards and childcare headache – no small problem, with the government saying it will pay $ 25 to $ 60 a day to compensate affected parents after the industrial accident is over.

But between the hard lines of the trade unions and the government, the perspectives vary widely.

For political scientist Nelson Wiseman, a Park watcher from veteran Queen, it’s all about a government – fighting a huge budget deficit – with such a large workforce in the public sector that it is hard to see it giving in to teachers when it wants to keep wage growth in the entire public sector at one percent.

“They have a very broad public sector,” said Wiseman, who teaches at the University of Toronto. “(They don’t want) the teachers are seen as more than nurses, professors, social workers, the OPP.”

So far, Ontarians have not seen complete strikes, only the one-day strategy that moves through the province.

MPP Marit Stiles of Toronto, the NDP education critic in Queen’s Park, said she hopes the Tories will “turn the course” so that they can all go back to the negotiating table.

“Trade unions have made it very clear that they are not trying to influence students’ learning negatively. They try to ensure that there is sufficient support for students, but there is a point where that can change, “Stiles said.

“What surprises me is that we have seen the teachers’ unions make suggestions to the government about what they need to get back to the table and they just seem to see no more movement on the part of the government.”

Many Ontarians may not fully understand, but a major problem at the impasse – average class size – is “real and significant,” because it affects the staffing at schools, the experienced head of a public education lobby group said.

The English English Catholic teachers’ association stopped the first day outside STA in London, Ont. Photo taken on Tuesday January 21, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

“I think that one of the key problems here is the changes in financing. When people talk about class size, it’s not so much about class size, it’s about how boards are funded, “said Annie Kidder from People for Education.

“Financing is based on the number of students and. . . secondary schools . . . (formerly) financed for one teacher per 22 students. Now it is one teacher for every 25 students. Even if that sounds like a small difference, adding them all together means losing at least 3,000 teacher positions in Ontario. “

Bischof said his union had to act to raise awareness about the “destructive austerity measures” imposed by the government.

“We want to balance that with the recognition that it is definitely causing some trouble and unrest for students and families and we didn’t want to alienate the public unnecessarily,” he said.

Wiseman said he did not have a good solution for the duration of the strikes.

“It can’t go on indefinitely. Usually both parties give something during these things,” he said. “I just don’t know what will happen. I don’t think anyone knows what will happen or how long it will take. “

HRivers@postmedia.com