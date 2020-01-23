Analysis of the NHL's Wild Conference play-off race

After viewing the extremely tight race in the Pacific Division where each of the five teams could win or miss the playoffs completely, is the next race that is starting to grow in intensity for the wildcard spots of the Eastern Conference.

Not long ago the Buffalo Sabers and Montreal Canadiens were in it, but now they look like sellers for the trade deadline. The lightning in Tampa Bay was at a certain point far out of sight and now seems not only a slot for the playoffs, but probably even a home ice advantage in the first round.

As things are shaking, it seems that the red-hot Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets will fight with Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers for the last few places in the east. The Toronto Maple Leafs have cooled down after a warm start with new coach Sheldon Keefe, but are still very much in the race for both a wild card spot and a fight with the Panthers for the last locked spot in the Atlantic Division.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

The fluctuations in the rankings are not as wild as the Pacific Division, but which teams have so far fully achieved their value in the rankings? Which teams can get hot or fall off?

Let’s see how they all played with equal strength.

Unlike the Pacific Division, which looked like a few contenders and many very flawed teams, the Eastern Conference wildcard spot race is a row of murderers of very strong teams with relatively few major weaknesses in the pack.

The Panthers are currently the team in the best position and hold the last non-wildcard spot in the Atlantic Division, meaning that they must be bumped away by the Leafs to even be able to whiff at a wildcard spot. And Florida has a lead of four points in the rankings and three more regulatory wins. Lately, the Panthers have improved significantly over last season with the new head coach Joel Quennville in the lead, despite a terrible season by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Offensive, this is perhaps the best thing the Panthers have ever played from a perspective of underlying numbers, but defensively they are still very exploitable, which is part of the reason Bobrovsky has been so bad.

The weakest area for the Panthers this season was the inner final area, where they give up tons of opportunities and don’t get an overwhelming amount either. But they make up for that by dominating the high final position and reducing the chances of hurrying, which means that they can at least climb back to a flat 50 percent expected target by taking the same measures from SPORTLOGiQ. That is not a hugely impressive feature or something, especially not with suspicious goalkeepers, but the Panthers are in a strong position to play, even when the hot streak cools down.

Moving north to Carolina, the group’s biggest contender bursts into the room. The Hurricanes have been back to their strange selves this season and are definitely dominating games on a consistent basis, but not winning as often as you would expect. Goaltending was a bit of a problem on the ground where Petr Mrazek placed worse figures than last season, but James Reimer has been a strong back-up and defense has not really been the hurricane fortune anyway.

The Canes have been the highest event team in the league this season and have given up many quality opportunities, but they wildly generate more than that. They lead the competition in almost every offensive category on equal strength, have the ninth best power play, and still score their goals in 12th place. It is not a lack of talent, they just had bad luck on the goal scores. Nothing is a guarantee, but if that happiness changes for the better, the entire competition has to look better.

However, the hurricanes are not without weaknesses. They struggle to create a lot of the crowds, which means that they are actually played out in that area. And sometimes they can be too complacent when shooting from afar, but they also exercise extreme control over dangerous passes. I don’t think a team in the East wants them in the first round. Winning your division just to cope with these shocks is likely to cause much complaining about the playoff format.

The rumors about the death of the Blue Jackets after the departure of Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin in the summer seem to be greatly exaggerated. Last week I pointed out how great Elvis Merzlikins has been lately, and that is definitely a big part of why Columbus destroyed everyone, but let’s not ignore how amazing they have been outside of their own fold.

The Blue Jackets shot perimeter shots to control inner and high slots and have played smart and effective hockey all season long, and it has been paying a lot of money lately. Like the hurricanes, the jackets will plunge you into the ground, but they are better at attacking the rush and more committed to getting their shots up close.

However, losing Panarin has caused a major problem for the jackets; they control passes are not nearly as effective, so that is an exploitable weakness for other teams to play. But Columbus, the team that made the biggest upset after the Washington Capitals came out in the first round in 2010, doesn’t look like they’re leaving.

The Philadelphia Flyers may have the hardest road of all here, because they are a very good team, but their margins that surpass opponents are thinner than the other teams they compete with. There are more areas where they are played out, and only 18 of their 27 wins have been regulated, with another six overtime.

Senior writer Ryan Dixon and NHL editor Rory Boylen always give it 110%, but never rely on clichés when it comes to podcasting. Instead, they use a combination of facts, fun and a varied group of hockey voices to beat Canada’s most beloved game.

The Flyers are very good at controlling the amount of opportunities, but the quality part is what things are against. Specifically, they are slightly surpassed by the crowds, by the cycle and by arranging lock passes. These are very important aspects of the game and it will be difficult to get past teams that control the amount of opportunities and shots as well as they do, but also control the higher quality areas.

The Toronto Maple Leafs present the rear-guard with a big challenge, which was probably not expected in a fight for their playoff life at this point in the season, but they start the all-star break four points back from Carolina in the second wildcard spot and Florida in the last Atlantic Division spot.

Completely reversing their dominant areas after changing coach, the Leafs are now mostly weak from the front check, but have crept out of deep negative differentials in the inner slot and from the rush to the black. They are still not well-defended and the loss of Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin has not contributed to that at all, but they have outpaced opponents thanks to their ability to overwhelm in an attack.

It doesn’t matter if Frederik Andersen doesn’t return in shape, but he is a man who should benefit more from the all-star break.

It’s a bit unfair that the West seems to have so many under-average teams in playoff positions, while the East has five excellent teams competing for three spots here, but life isn’t fair and professional sports aren’t either.

The Leafs have the toughest climb of all these teams, but they have the advantage of competing for all three places, unlike hurricanes, blue jackets and flyers. No matter how red-hot the Panthers have been, I don’t think it would be surprising if the Leafs caught up with them, and I expect this to happen by the end of the season.

In the last two places in the east, I can’t get myself to bet against the hurricanes or Blue Jackets, which keeps the Flyers and Panthers away. That is an unfortunate result for two very good teams, but that will be the result for which two teams do not make it.