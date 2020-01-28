The NHL transaction deadline was almost three weeks away, but the first shoe has not yet fallen. Just like the RFA market this summer, the competition is moving at an icy pace as the players pile up and wait for something to break. NHL execs watch Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who wants to end his Penguins trade early. Last year, Rutherford pulled the Florida Panthers raid when he grabbed Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad for Derrick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and three draws on 1 February.

The mediocrity in the Western conference is already causing a mess, both in the rankings and on the trade market. Teams have not committed to moving players because they still have a chance of a playoff place and, more importantly, playoff earnings.

After the Penguins had lost Jake Guentzel at least the rest of the regular season, a top-six winger who fits Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin became Rutherford’s priority for every Penguins trade.

PHN has ranked the potential top six winger, based on the likelihood of availability, cost and fit within the Penguins up-tempo schedule. For example, the Minnesota Wild attacker Jason Zucker is at the top of the list because several outlets reported that Rutherford was circling back on Zucker last week.

However, one source said that PHN Zucker would not be easily available, and a first round choice would probably be part of the question.

1. Jason Zucker

Zucker has three years left on $ 5.5 million. The apparent appeal from the penguins’ eye will be expensive, both on the payroll and in terms of questions. Zucker brought the chaos of the summer trade in which he was dealt to the Penguins until Phil Kessel closed the deal, and Zucker was the subject of several trade negotiations, including an almost full deal with Calgary.

Zucker can fly on ice. He plays with grit and has a finishing touch. This season, Zucker clicked with top center Eric Staal and winger Mats Zuccarello to form the Minnesota top line. Zucker has 28 points (14 g, 14 a) in 40 games. He scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, including an outbreak with 31 goals in 2017-18.

As noted, he will be a tough job. Minnesota is only five points behind Vegas, with a few games for the second wildcard spot. Minnesota GM Bill Guerin has incentives to strive for a playoff place and to retain the productive Zucker. Guerin, however, must immediately learn to work again because Minnesota saddled itself with the albatross contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The 35-year-olds each have another five years and a $ 7.5 million cap.

Count PHN in the camp, which sees a rental as the better way to go, but Zucker might fit the penguins best and is therefore worth asking.

2. Chris Kreider

Jim Rutherford has written this deal all over it, right? Kreider, 29, will be an unlimited free agent and the New York Rangers are still rebuilding. As Elliotte Friedman said in December: “All participants are assumed to be interested.”

Kreider is physical, can skate and score in the dirty areas. He is already approaching 20 goals this season. Kreider scored 32 points in 48 games, including 17 goals.

The demand for Kreider can exceed its value with so many teams, including Boston and St. Louis, that may be interested. If the question remains reasonable, circle it.

3. Andreas Athanasiou

The super-fast, skilled winger of the Detroit Red Wings is a favorite with PHN. His 30-target season in 2018-19 was no coincidence, but his considerably reduced totals this season do throw some red flags. Detroit is in last place in the NHL with little hope of catching number 30. They need help and have not committed themselves to Athanasiou in the long term.

The 25-year-old winger could well merge with the Penguins star centers. Athanasiou’s two-year $ 6 million contract expires after this season, but he will be an RFA, so Detroit GM Steve Yzerman holds the cards.

Nothing is guaranteed in Detroit, but they are likely to maintain the speed game for which they built. So they could keep their winger who only has five goals and 19 points in 36 games, as one of the pillars to build around. Or they can now collect some assets.

If Yzerman opens the phones, Rutherford should strike.

4. Tyler Toffoli

The LA Kings are not going anywhere and their rebuilding is just beginning. Toffoli is part of the old guard and a UFA in July. He is also fast, killing punishment and a striped scorer. What could he do if he were to fly to Pittsburgh by plane?

Toffoli, 27, can easily fit the Penguins, but his impact is questionable. This season he has 27 points in 49 games, of which only 12 goals. He is not special in a certain area or a high-point producer. If he does not reach the 20 goals this season, it is the third time in four seasons that he has not done this.

As a rental player, he should be easier to acquire if Rutherford finds the market too expensive.

5. Ilya Kovalchuk

Rutherford passed when Kovalchuk, 36, was a free agent a few weeks ago. Kovalchuk has shown everyone that he still has considerable offensive talent by scoring eight points in his eight games with the Montreal Canadiens, who have since dropped out of the playoff photo.

If Rutherford succeeds for the first time, it seems unlikely that he will go back for a second shot, especially now that it costs him an asset. The scuttle is an early pick, perhaps a third rounder. If more teams call Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, a second round pick is of course not excluded, especially if Kovalchuk continues his point per game pace.

7. Tomas Tatar

The top scorer of Montreal Canadiens has one year left on his contract with an AAV of $ 5.3 million. Tatar, 29, has a healthy 44 points (17 g, 27a) in 51 games. He also scored 25 goals with itMontreal last season.

He can score goals. He also sets the bulletin boards on fire with the potential that Bergevin will make available to him. Because the Montreal GM is in the hot seat, anything is possible, but if Montreal wants to win sooner than later, keeping players like Tatar seems to be in their interest.

PHN made a mistake yesterday. Tatar was split from Detroit to Vegas on the 2018 deadline for a first, a second and a third round pick. The creative winger skates well and has some tenacity, but he is not physical. His ability to play a top six role with the Penguins is beyond doubt. His price tag will certainly be that.

The costs of Tatar probably keep him in Montreal, or certainly away from Pittsburgh, but Derrick Brassard was also out of Rutherford’s reach.

Wild Card: Anthony Duclair

Nobody is talking about Duclair. PHN believes the Penguins were one of the six teams that offered Duclair a contract in July 2018, but he opted for less money because he thought Columbus was the right choice. He was wrong and caught Ottawa, where the fast, skilled winger is finally doing well.

This season with the reconstruction of Ottawa Senators, Duclair, 24, already has 21 goals and 33 points in 48 games. It is his best result since 20 goals in his rookie year with the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15.

He will become an RFA after the season when his one-year contract of $ 1.6 million expires. Duclair is not physical, but he will reach a career-high in hits this season. He already has 42, and he must easily surpass his career of 46. He puts it together and the penguins were once interested.