ANALYSIS: London voters lingered while accusations about attack websites continued

Maybe an elected official is lying, maybe a local company has filed a fake bill after it has been ordered by a court to hand over documents.

Maybe nothing. But everyone who lives and votes in London needs the truth.

With a stalemate between the players in the Blackridge Strategy scandal as a result of two election attack websites, with allegations that are still flying and with the Ontario municipal election law offering no help, Londoners clearly don’t think much of it.

Clockwise from the top right: Randy Warden, Paul Van Meerbergen, Amir Farahi.

Where can they go to find out the truth – or at least some clarity – about who made the calls and paid the bills to unleash two annoying, anonymous websites aimed at two female candidates in the last civil race?

In a sense, it’s simple: the politicians involved, or their allies, have to “move up,” one expert said.

“This is the whole problem if you get into a” he said, he said “kind of conversation. If one of these people has an ounce of self-esteem, or more importantly, dedication to the democratic process, they need to be clean and accept responsibility, “said Jacquetta Newman, an associate professor of political science at King’s University College.

But that doesn’t happen.

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen has accused Blackridge of forging a $ 1,320 bill that he had prepared for an “anonymous website” and “advertisements against Virginia Ridley attacks.” He insists that he has never seen it.

He answered questions from reporters Tuesday night after being confronted on the way out of a council meeting, but refused to weigh in on the man who says Blackridge paid the tab – his campaign employee, Barry Phillips – or to produce the invoices he said he had got from the company.

Likewise, Phillips did not respond to repeated requests for comment this week. Last year he said he ordered a website with only facts to focus on Ridley, but did not sanction the child abuse allegation on her on the website because she once brought her school-age son to a long budget meeting.

There is another option to get under the finger change and accusations and find out if lies are being told.

Turn to the courts – such as Ridley and Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy did it to find out who was behind the websites and asked a judge to order the release of Blackridge customer documents – might go in the direction of the truth, but it’s not going to be fast, easy or cheap.

“It is clear that there is some sort of skull death and there is no way to find out who did what, with whom or to whom, unless there are some allegations of illegality,” said Andrew Sancton, a political scientist and former head of the local Western government program.

“The legal system seems to have been taken over by this issue.”

There are two compelling legal approaches: an ongoing OPP investigation into possible violations of the Municipal Elections Act in London and the threat of civil proceedings by Cassidy or Ridley.

Maureen Cassidy, left; Virginia Ridley.

However, the Ontario election rules have proved somewhat toothless and experts agree that they need a brush-up to close the gap. Blackridge claims it has done nothing wrong, only building websites based on “hard” but verifiable facts.

For Londoners looking for answers, let the discovery process in a lawsuit, in which lawyers interrogate witnesses about the case, shed some light. So, too, police can charge, when it comes to that.

“It really matters whether someone has done something illegal here. I think that’s what people want to know, “said Sancton.

“They are going to find out if charges have been made as a result of the investigation, or if the police say no charges will be imposed, then people will know that nothing illegal has been done.”

In the meantime, answers seem elusive.

Some in London have continued the entire debate, including most of the city council. The 15 members said nothing about the swirling scandal during a long Tuesday meeting, the first since the last turn of the story.

Newman says that the impact of those attack websites – and more importantly, what has happened since, including the latest allegations and the specter that documents may have been manufactured – will certainly affect ordinary Londoners.

“Our policy has come to a point where it is so divided, it is seen as this game, a game of power, that there is this understanding that these types of tactics have become normal,” she said.

“We may not be interested in it, but there is a belief that this is how politics is done. The real concern is that this is why people just turn away from politics.”

Dirty election tricks, such as the anonymous websites that Blackridge says are just another tactic of a political campaign, are one thing.

But the debate, the pending questions and the ping-pong match of allegations long after the online attacks were aborted are also a black dot on the London political system and an insult to voters’ intelligence.

The latter was Blackridge’s claim that London’s lawyer Susan Toth, who represented the two women targeted by the anonymous websites, “armed” the legal process to force the release of the company’s customer documents. Newman refutes that in the strongest terms.

“The (women) use the legal framework to defend themselves and defend democracy against crime,” she said.

“Our democracy is really as good as people are willing to follow the rules.”

