Analysis: Fight for the disposal of nuclear waste in Ontario reveals hurdle in the Liberal climate plan

The Bruce Power nuclear station.

Two Ojibway communities in southwestern Ontario voted against nuclear waste buried in their traditional land near the Bruce nuclear power plants.

The rejection is just an incremental step in a long search for a place to bury waste from the 20 Ontario reactors. But it shows a greater difficulty in the federal liberal climate plan, which is to get most of our future energy from electricity.

We cannot become massively electric without more nuclear energy, and the communities around proposed nuclear installations sometimes object.

First some background information: during the fall elections, the liberals promised to make Canada a “net zero” emitter of greenhouse gases in 2050. They also say that all new cars should be electric by 2040.

All of this depends on having more production stations and they cannot burn coal or gas. That leaves large flood defenses and core stations behind.

But nuclear hit a new roadblock at the end of last week.

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation, whose territory is just north of the two Bruce stations on Lake Huron, held a referendum and voted strongly against a proposal to bury low and medium level nuclear waste at the Bruce site.

(Low active waste includes items used in nuclear installations such as mop heads, gloves, clothing and floor cleaning. Average waste includes used filters and reactor components. It does not contain used uranium fuel. These materials are now in temporary storage above ground.)

The Saugeen people in two neighboring communities voted 1,058 to 170 to reject the waste proposal. Ontario Power Generation had agreed in advance not to proceed with the plan unless it had the support of these communities.

Chief Lester Anoquot called the vote “a historic milestone and a memorable victory for our people.” We have worked for many years for our right to exercise jurisdiction on our territory and the free, prior and informed consent of our people to be recognized. “

“We will continue to work with OPG and others in the nuclear industry to develop new solutions for nuclear waste in our area,” wrote Chief Greg Nadjiwon in a release.

“We know that the waste that is currently stored in above-ground storage at the Bruce site will not disappear. SON (Saugeen Ojibway Nation) is committed to developing these solutions with our communities and ensuring that Mother Earth is protected for future generations, ”he said.

He said the process is likely to take years. The proposal that was rejected at last week’s vote, called Deep Geological Repository, has been under development since 2001.

The waste story of the Bruce site illustrates a wider problem in the attempt to combat climate change.

Just a few days before the vote, Mike Cleland spoke to this newspaper about how large energy projects are harder to build in the real world than they look like on paper.

He is a private consultant, former president of the Canadian Gas Association, and part of a research group called Positive Energy at the University of Ottawa.

And while he wasn’t talking about the Bruce waste problem, he had a lot to say about government plans to make our energy sector cleaner and greener.

Large projects’ are complex. They inevitably bring all sorts of surprises, “he said.

“We have to ask ourselves how practical it is to do so many very large projects in a short time? And what is the chance that not all of them will cause unpleasant surprises?

“Transmission lines, I think, will be the big new surprise that will come to us in the coming period.” He said. “If people are serious about the type of electrification being discussed, then there are many transmission lines (needed) and they will take the place of pipelines in terms of public controversy.”

Bruce’s waste problem is only a small part of a bigger problem. The liberals have committed themselves to combating climate change, and also to the pursuit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

Yet they will discover that they cannot make radical structural changes without making some people very upset. This also applies to the construction of pipelines and dams and transmission towers and wind turbines.

This may not be a good answer – just a choice of alternatives that will drive anyone crazy.

Meanwhile, Canada also has no permanent place to dispose of our most radioactive waste, the used uranium fuel. That is a separate search process. Originally, 22 municipalities were willing to bury it in rock hundreds of meters deep in exchange for substantial government investment.

The list is limited to just two. One is Ignace, northwest of Thunder Bay.

The other is South Bruce, a short drive from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation.

