The Pittsburgh Penguins had the puck but could not go anywhere. The San Jose Sharks were content to swim around the tank like a cautious predator that only wanted to strike without risk. San Jose was gifted with an overtime power play when Kris Letang stumbled Logan Couture and Brent Burns shot through the traffic and past Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry for the extra point, and San Jose defeated the Penguins 3-2 in OT in PPG Paints Arena.

In the first 20 minutes, the Penguins looked for their sea legs against San Jose and the new head coach Bob Boughner, who is inclined to advocate a defensive game for the patient. The tactical adjustments in the first period alone filled almost an entire notebook page (look for those in the PHN analysis and report card).

The determining factor was the adjustment period of the Penguins in the first period when they gave up three strange races. San Jose with a capital letter.

Most of the first 40 minutes San Jose took the middle of the ice away. The penguins rushed past the wings and possessed the puck deep only to discover that they were staring at four and sometimes five white sweaters. If you’re not good at math, a stare at five would attack General George Custer, but those odds would otherwise cover a hockey attack.

“There wasn’t too much ice. They played a simple game,” Bryan Rust said. “There wasn’t much going on there. I think we did pretty well tonight. It just sucks that they have been given a power play in the extension.

In the past, however, the Pittsburgh Penguins would become frightened. They would print. They would become impatient and lose. Just ask New York Islanders who laughed last April when they asked if they thought they could just wait for the Penguins (spoiler: the answer was yes).

If you want a silver lining until Thursday night, that’s Mike Sullivan’s answer to the same PHN question.

