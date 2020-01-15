The Pittsburgh Penguins had exactly one high-scoring opportunity in the first 40 minutes. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, one, lonely, single, lonely chance of high danger, but the Penguins had a 4-1 lead and full assignment, after which they went to a 7-3 win at PPG Paints Arena. The game rarely doubted.

Sidney Crosby scored four points (1g, 3a) and Evgeni Malkin (2g, 1a) ensured that Crosby’s high returns were not wasted. The penguins did not have to skate Minnesota out of the building, instead they remained patient and waited for their chances.

Then they buried those opportunities.

“It’s hard to be surprised by what Sid does on the ice,” Sullivan said respectfully. “If you look at what he was able to do, it is just hard to be surprised in my time here. He is just so capable. “

That’s coach-speak for “Sidney Crosby is really good at hockey.”

The Penguins powerplay scored a few goals with fast puck movement in the low zone. Bryan Rust and Malkin worked out almost flawlessly for the first power-play marker. The pair also struck for the third goal when Malkin pulled both defenders and made a blind droppass to a wide open Rest in the slot.

“You see, when those guys (Dominik Kahun, Rust, Malkin) speed through the neutral zone, you can see the threat they can pose,” said head coach Mike Sullivan.

By playing the lead role, the Penguins were able to remain patient despite the conservative attitude of Minnesota. Like the San Jose Sharks who first defended last week, Minnesota was determined to win by preventing the Penguins from scoring.

Oops.

Penguin’s Tactical Adjustments:

Despite the 2-0 score, the first period was a slog for the Penguins. They saved a few power-ups and broke one goal, but with equal strength, they became entangled in the layered mess of the Minnesota neutral zone.

The Penguins game was patient, but also missed a few of their staples.

