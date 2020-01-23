AnalogFolk closes its office in Portland - Adweek

The digitally focused indie agency AnalogFolk closes its office in Portland, Oregon, and one of its executives, Carren O’Keefe, will move to Amsterdam as Executive Creative Director. The office was primarily responsible for Nike’s US football account and for the brand’s social media. At the end of last year, Nike assumed these functions internally, and AnalogFolk had to fire five people.

AnalogFolk will focus more on its New York office in the USA, which will now become a central hub for the agency. In addition to New York and Amsterdam, AnalogFolk has branches in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney.

The agency has been working with Nike for more than a decade and despite losing its jobs in Portland, the brand remains a key customer in all categories, including training, where AnalogFolk has recently won a large chunk of new business.

The New York office, which tripled in size in 2019, was in a hot phase with new orders from Essie, Michelob Ultra, Maybelline and Hyundai.

AnalogFolk’s Amsterdam office is relatively new. It opened in October 2019 and includes Johnnie Walker, Unilever, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Danone, Scotch & Soda and Booking.com among its customers.

O’Keefe, an Adweek 2018 Creative 100 laureate, has had several successes with the agency during her tenure, particularly with Nike’s first podcast, Trained, which was featured in the Health and Fitness category on iTunes shortly after launching on iTunes “in the” Podcast “category reached July 2018. She was also involved in leading the Nike Super Bowl stunt AirDrop1 [2019], the brand’s first shoe release using Apple’s AirDrop technology.

In addition to working with Nike, O’Keefe led the creative department for the global launch of Hyundai’s first new car in years, the Venue. In collaboration with Luna Bar, she developed a program to promote the same pay. O’Keefe also works with One Club’s Next Creative Leaders program, where creative women are on the rise.

“I look forward to expanding AnalogFolk’s global footprint and continuing to work with our customers to accomplish AnalogFolk’s mission to use digital to improve the analog world,” said O’Keefe in a statement. “Amsterdam is an incredible center of creativity, and I can’t wait to work with advanced brands to further advance their categories and our world. “

AnalogFolk’s managing director, Kris Smith, told O’Keefe that “their talent, energy, and reputation for doing a great job are of great value to our current and future customers.”

“Since the store opened in October, we have doubled in size and welcomed Tommy Hilfiger as a customer,” said a statement from Smith. “With Carren on board, we are in a fantastic position to expand our capabilities and make AnalogFolk’s unique mix of strategy, creativity, data and technology into A-List brands.”