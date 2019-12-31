An Utah man stops the car of a separate wife

Loading...

RIVERTON – A West Valley man who, according to police, cut off the brake line of his separated wife's car, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Andrew Skyler Walker, 25, was arrested on Sunday for investigating attempted criminal homicide for assault, three counts of rape, raid and harassment.

On Saturday, a woman who has been having problems with her separated husband called police to tell them that the brake lines were cut and that the oil was emptied from her car, according to a sworn statement of police reserve. She told officers that her husband, Walker, is a mechanic.

"The detectives located the video surveillance of a neighboring resident who shows Andrew stopping at the victim's residence and playing with his vehicle," says the affidavit. "Detectives will file a charge for attempted manslaughter for cutting the brake line."

As detectives investigated the case further, they learned of several other incidents that occurred in recent months while the couple was going through a divorce process, according to the report.

"It seems that Andrew has been harassing the victim and what he is doing," says the affidavit.

Around 2 a.m. On December 20, Walker broke into a Riverton house where his wife was separated, according to police, because he said he wanted to talk to her. While police were investigating the raid, the woman told detectives at least three incidents since August that Walker had gotten drunk and raped her, says the affidavit.

"The victim stated that Andrew has always been emotionally and mentally abusive, but this time he was afraid of physical abuse," the police wrote.

Walker is also accused of taking his separated wife's mail and then calling her and telling her to go home to look for the mail.

You can find help for people in abusive relationships by contacting the YWCA Women in Danger program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential domestic domestic violence hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.