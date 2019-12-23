An updated version of "Cats" will hit theaters, just a few days after the movie's release

Loading...

After a disappointing opening weekend, Universal Studios is making an "unheard of" move for "Cats," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio is releasing an "updated" version of the movie to cinemas across the country with "some improved visual effects," according to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The updated version of the movie was available for download in theaters on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, while those without access to a satellite server will receive a copy of the hard drive on Tuesday.

At the premiere of "Cats" earlier this month, director Tom Hooper told Variety that he had finished working on the movie "hours" before the premiere.

"I finished it at 8 a.m. yesterday after 36 hours in a row," Hooper told Variety at the premiere. “I just gave the last touches. So, I'm very happy to be here with everything done. "

However, some viewers noted that there were some visual elements of the film that seemed unfinished, including a scene with Judi Dench with a human hand and what appears to be his wedding ring, USA Today reported.

This is not a joke: CATS was taken to cinemas before finishing, so a new version is being sent to cinemas with updated effects. How do you know if you have the previous version? Look for Judi Dench's human hand, the wedding ring and everything. pic.twitter.com/VDUOevePU9

– Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 22, 2019

"Cats" earned just $ 6.5 million at the box office this weekend, after the film was criticized by many critics, The Associated Press reported. He currently also has a fresh score of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Broadway fans could enjoy the results more than the average person, but it is still difficult to see something that even a diehard fan would see on the screen," critic Josh Terry wrote in a Deseret News review. "Ats Cats" was an innovative Broadway musical, but it just doesn't work like a movie. "