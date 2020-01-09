An Iranian hacking campaign, social media surveillance and more news

Loading...

Passwords are used and hackers try to break in, but first: cancel a cartoon about the culture.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Today’s news

Iranian hackers have “sprayed” the American network

In a new report, security company Dragos describes hacking activities against US electricity companies and attributes it to a group of Iranian hackers named Magnallium. Last year, Dragos says the state-sponsored group has conducted a broad campaign of so-called password spraying attacks, guessing a set of common passwords for hundreds or even thousands of different accounts, also targeting US electricity companies such as oil and gas companies. Although it appears that Iranian hackers are unable to cause blackouts in the US, experts say the intrusions are still cause for concern.

Tensions in Iran increase the surveillance of social media on the American border

Following reports earlier this week that more than 60 Iranian Americans and Iranians, including children, were being held at the US-Canada border, research analyst Allie Funk writes that the growing social media monitoring system is a worrying trend. In the latter incidents, travelers claim that US officials had confiscated some of their phones, questioned them about their political views and social media activity, and ordered them to hand in their social media passwords. The situation, Funk claims, requires action from both legislators and tech companies.

Fast fact: 5,180 pounds

That is the weight of the new concept car from Sony, which debuted at CES this week. Yes, that Sony. The car itself is not taken into production, but the 5G-connected, screen-filled, sensor-laden EV shows the role that Sony can play in the car industry at a time when performance is much less important than the passenger experience.

WIRED recommends: the best from CES

Throughout the week, WIRED reporters bring you the craziest technology they’ve seen at CES, and now they’re finally ready to answer the question: which ones are the best? Here is the final list.

News that you can use

Adjust these Firefox settings to boost your browsing.

