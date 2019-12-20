An Iowa woman said she hit a 14-year-old girl with a car because she was & # 39; Mexican & # 39;

Loading...

An Iowa woman faces charges of attempted murder in a run-over and escape accident that injured a teenager and police believe it was for racial reasons. Police say that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, of Des Moines, hit the teenager with her vehicle and fled the scene. . On Thursday, the Clive Police Department arrested Franklin on charges of attempted murder. At 5 pm. On December 9, Natalia Miranda, 14, was walking on the sidewalk to the school when she was hit by a vehicle that left the road. The teenager suffered several injuries. "Investigators determined that this incident was an intentional act, not an accident," authorities said in a press release. On Friday, Clive police said that while detectives interviewed Franklin about the case, she told them that she intentionally hit Miranda because she was "Mexican." Police said they made a series of derogatory statements about Latinos to detectives. In another case, on December 9, Franklin was charged with assault in connection with an incident at a Des Moines convenience. Police said he used racist terms against an employee and customers and threw items at the employee. Franklin was in the Polk County jail for those charges when investigators interviewed her. "I want to say in the strongest possible terms that there is no place in our community, or in any other community, for this kind of hate or violence," said Clive police chief Michael Venema. "We are committed to supporting and supporting this family and working diligently with them to seek justice."

An Iowa woman faces charges of attempted manslaughter in a road accident that injured a teenager and police believe it was racially motivated.

Police say that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, of Des Moines, hit the teenager with her vehicle and fled the scene.

On Thursday, the Clive Police Department arrested Franklin on charges of attempted murder.

At 5 pm. On December 9, Natalia Miranda, 14, was walking on the sidewalk to the school when she was hit by a vehicle that left the road. The teenager suffered several injuries.

"Investigators determined that this incident was an intentional act, not an accident," officials said in a press release.

On Friday, Clive police said that while detectives interviewed Franklin about the case, she told them that she intentionally hit Miranda because she was "Mexican."

Police said they went on to make a series of derogatory statements about Latinos to detectives.

In another case on December 9, Franklin was charged with assault in connection with an incident at a Des Moines convenience store.

Police said they used racist terms against an employee and customers and threw items at the employee.

Franklin was in the Polk County jail for those charges when investigators interviewed her.

"I want to say in the strongest possible terms that there is no place in our community, or in any community for this kind of hatred or violence," said Clive police chief Michael Venema. "We are committed to supporting and supporting this family and working diligently with them to seek justice."

.