An investment of $ 100 million removes an EV startup from Stealth mode

Hyundai and Kia announced on Thursday that they are investing $ 111.5 million in Arrival, a UK-based car manufacturer that builds electric vans. The three companies will jointly develop vehicles and share know-how as Arrival scales up its activities and moves to market a vehicle in the coming years.

Arrival was established in 2015 and has 800 employees, but so far it has been in “stealth mode”, which revealed little about its business model or plans. But this deal is a sign that it has done something good, says Michael Harley, an industry analyst at Kelley Blue Book. Large car manufacturers rarely make such large investments in newly established companies. Moreover, Harley says Arrival is smart to focus on the commercial delivery van market. Buyers who need fleets place great value on reliability and durability, not on style and leather seats, which lowers the access threshold. And they buy in bulk. “It’s an excellent space to be inside,” says Harley. “They have decided to tap into the largest segment.”

Many electrically-focused newcomers have pushed themselves into the automotive industry in recent years, but Arrival has the goods to compete, says Chief Strategy Officer Avinash Rugoobur. Most importantly, he promises that his vehicles will be cheaper than their traditional, diesel-powered competitors, even if battery prices do not continue to fall. He points to the simple design of the startup, the vertical integration, the lack of legacy costs and the modular platform with which it can build a variety of models of the same basic bits. Instead of building a huge new production plant (such as Byton) or taking over an old one (such as Tesla), Arrivals plans to set up “micro-factories” that cover just 10,000 square feet. These will yield a relatively meager 10,000 vehicles per year, but are closer to where their customers are. (That is indeed micro: almost 3000 of such factories would be needed to match the size of Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg factory, which builds 3,800 vehicles a day.) They can be so small, Rugoobur says, because the vehicles of Arrival don’t matter need such as metal stamping facilities (the vehicles are made of composites) or paint stores (commercial buyers tend to use customizable vinyl packaging).

The vehicles offer owners predictive maintenance and health monitoring, useful tools for anyone managing a fleet. The current model can carry around 500 cubic feet of stuff (up to two tons), the equivalent of more than 1200 shoe boxes. Arrival offers a variety of battery capacities based on the needs of its customers; the current model reaches 200 miles of range. (The company purchases its cells from LG Chem and builds its own battery packs.) And although they will not control themselves quickly, they are designed for the sensors and computers that require autonomy. They can come from Arrival, which has a small self-managing team, or from a partnership with another developer. That kind of retrofit capability is crucial for a young company, says Harley, because a more innovative competitor can easily take his place. “You must be future-proof.”

If Arrival builds on its deal with the Korean car manufacturers to deliver on its promises about price and quality, it has a rich market to play. Electric driving is a logical step for urban delivery vehicles, especially as e-commerce grows. Urban deliveries do not require much range. Routes are predictable and planable, and since the vehicles return to a depot at the end of each service, charging is easy. And the need is real: according to a new report from the World Economic Forum, emissions created by list-mile urban episodes will increase by more than 30 percent by 2030. That is part of the reason why some cities are moving to ban diesel and gas cars from their streets in the coming years.

Moreover, the market already exists. In September, Amazon placed a huge order of 100,000 electric vans with startup Rivian, which will be produced in the next decade. UPS owns more than 10,000 alternative fuel vehicles and plans to increase that number as its older work horses retire. The Postal Service of the United States is about to award a large contract for new mail trucks. The arrival may be too late to hold onto it, but if it can deliver on its promises, it may not be long before it delivers your order.

