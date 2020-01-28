An injury was confirmed after the missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday

One person was injured in Sunday’s rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The injury was described as minor and no one was medically evacuated from the embassy after the attack.

No information was available on whether the injured person was a U.S. member or a civilian assigned to the embassy.

CNN reporter Barbara Starr confirmed on Sunday that the missile was hit by three missiles. Former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari tweeted that one of the missiles had been launched into the embassy dining room.

Military officials in Iraq forwarded all questions to the State Department, which submitted a statement that did not indicate whether the embassy was hit at all.

“We are aware of reports of missile landings in the International Zone,” said a spokesman for the State Department. “We urge the Iraqi government to honor its commitments to protect our diplomatic institutions.”

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack on Sunday.

Most attacks on US troops in Iraq are carried out by Shiite militias, some of which are controlled by Iran, according to the deputy commander for operations and intelligence agencies in Iraq and General Alex Grynkewich Syria.

“While I was in Iraq, we had some victims of ISIS fighting on the ground, but most of the attacks came from the Shiite militias that fire missiles at our bases and, frankly, just try to get at someone kill to make a point, “Grynkewich told reporters on January 22.

While he has seen no increase in Shiite militia attacks to retaliate the US airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Grynkewich also anticipates that US personnel will continue to experience “harassment fire”.

