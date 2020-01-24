An injury reduces Jackson when the hapless jets fall on Phoenix

Loading

Abdiel Arroyo halved the score in Wellington, but the Panama international’s composed finish was a rare sight for the visitors, who were particularly lavish in the first half.

They made 28 shots on 12 and 33 crosses on 10, but when Marinovic didn’t have a chance, they sailed far.

Jason Hoffman slaughtered a gift in half an hour and after a dream pass by the outstanding Matthew Millar took the chance to find time and space in the middle of the box.

It was a Miss of the Season contender and brought about a hapless night that extended Newcastle’s winless run to eight games.

Interim trainer Craig Deans told reporters that Jackson had apparently suffered ACL damage, although scans have to confirm this.

“He’s obviously devastated. They don’t want this to happen to a player,” said Deans of one of the league’s leading air defenders.

“He is 24 years old, he has a lot of potential and still a huge improvement in himself. If he misses the next 8-12 months, it will be disappointing for him.”

Wellington consolidated fourth place and took advantage of two of his few opportunities thanks to the brilliance of the Mexican schemer Davila.

Substitute Sotirio scored a goal two minutes after moving into the 51st minute.

Davila’s 10th goal of the season scored a goal in 16 minutes. The ball fell gently after Alex Rufer’s deflected shot was deflected.

Arroyo’s goal also came from a deflected shot from Dimitri Petratos.

They pushed hard for a late equalizer when captain Nigel Boogard’s close-range header forced Marinovic’s response, which was even better than his left leg, refused, to refuse Kaine Sheppard’s short-range shot.

Boogard’s influence on central defense after 10 weeks of rehabilitation was evident and monitored a composed defense.

After losing to Brisbane last week, Wellington coach Ufuk Talay will welcome a reunion.

“I thought we were good at patches. Every time we actually got the ball down and played 2-3 passes in a row, we started to look dangerous,” said Talay.

“It was one of those games where we didn’t do our best, but three points and we go on.”

AAP

