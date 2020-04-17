An iconic piece of blink-182 history was found in a junkyard

[Photo via YouTube]

Were you the ultimate fan of flashing-182“S Take off your pants and jacket? If so, you will be amazed and sad. If you weren’t, you’re still excited, nostalgic, and probably less sad. One person has just revealed that they found the van used in the “The Rock Show” video in a junkyard.

That’s right. The iconic gray van that the trio belongs to Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge drove around to give away money was found in a junkyard.

blink-182 produced the sequel Enema of the state in 2001 with the hugely successful Take off Your Pants And Jacket. The record included hits such as “Online Songs,” “First Date,” “The Rock Show,” “Stay Together For The Kids,” and “Happy Holidays, You Bastard.” The record was a huge success and has been certified double platinum in the United States.

One of the hit singles from that blink-182 record is “The Rock Show”. Many of us dreamed of experiencing the lyrics for ourselves in our formative years, wondering if we would ever fall in love with a girl on a rock show. Many of us did that.

If you’re unfamiliar with the accompanying music video for the song, let Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker drive around in a custom van handing out the money the record company gave them to make the video. Throw in a few scenes of the trio jamming together, dropping a car from a crane, and there you have it.

The industrial gray van that carried them around the shoot was decorated with the green, red, and yellow traffic light theme logo of blink-182 and the cover of the record at the time. Watch the music video below and remind yourself how great it is.

Have you ever wondered what happened to that iconic van? Well, now we know.

Coincidentally, a person in a closed blink-182 fan group posted on Facebook a photo of the van standing in a junkyard next to his job. It certainly seems to be the van with the aforementioned colors and logos on the side and back.

One person in the blink-182 Fans Facebook group found the van in “The Rock Show” next to his workplace! from Blink182

We know it is heartbreaking that such classical music memorabilia rot in a junkyard. But there may be some good news.

According to some comments on that same Reddit thread, the guy posting the photos eventually bought it and plans to restore the old vehicle to its former glory.

So how did it end up in the junkyard to begin with? Well, a commentator says they know the answer. Reddit u / Synyster182 even throws in a potentially embarrassing story to go with it.

KWOD 106.5, a radio station in Sacramento, CA somehow acquired this van with Mark and Tom’s blessing back on the TOYPAJ tour. Or the one after. Maybe it was after. It might have been Pop Disaster with Green Day … but they had this outside the room. Still called Sacramento Valley Amphitheater by locals. But maybe it was AutoWest Amphitheater when they gave it away. During the show. They gave it away to a lucky fan. Yes, I signed up. Also my mother and nephew who had a car. I didn’t win … But outside the location where it was parked … I licked it … I was really stupid and 16 at the time. But I licked that van. It used to be parked in a driveway in South Sacramento on South Watt Avenue.

Whether the story is true or not is unsupported because KWOD 106.5 was discontinued in 2009 for economic reasons.

Anyway, if that blink-182 van gets fixed, we’re all for it. If it’s not in a museum, we’d love to see that thing cruising around the United States. We may be lucky enough to take a picture.

Tell us your favorite Take Off Your Pants And Jacket song in the comments below!

