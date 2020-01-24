An explosion has shaken northwest Houston

By Jason Hanna, Tina Burnside and Chuck Johnston, CNN

(CNN) – An explosion in a shop in northwestern Houston shook part of the city early Friday, sent at least one person to a hospital, damaged nearby homes, and sent firefighters to try to extinguish the fire.

The explosion, which occurred at CNS subsidiary KTRK at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, occurred around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m.CET) in the 4500 block on Gessner Road, about 18 miles northwest of downtown, the authorities said.

Videos posted on Twitter by a camera attached to a launch window seem to show the explosion in the distance, followed by an ascending fireball.

According to the KTRK, residents of the region have reported damage to their homes, including broken windows and doors.

A resident told CNN subsidiary KTRK that “the whole ceiling had fallen into her home”.

“I thought maybe the house would be struck by lightning. Then I realized that there was no storm,” the resident told KTRK. “Nobody can find out what happened.”

The city fire department said that at least one person had been hospitalized as a result of the explosion.

Over an hour after the explosion, aerial photographs of KTRK showed smoke and flames rising from the site of the explosion.

People in the area felt buildings tremble when the explosion happened, CNN subsidiary KPRC reported.

This story develops and is updated.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.