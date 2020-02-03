An estimated 17.5 million people skip workday after Super Bowl, most reported

(Pexels)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl of the National Football League on Sunday, February 2.

An estimated 17.5 million people have opted out of work on Monday, the largest number since the Workforce Institute in Kronos began providing such estimates in 2005.

“We conducted an online survey earlier this month with The Harris Poll among 1,148 employed American adults 18 and older,” says Kronos. “The results allow us to estimate that 17.5 million US employees will reportedly miss work the day after Super Bowl LIV – making Monday, February 3, the largest ever-expected day of absenteeism with Super Bowl since the Workforce Institute in Kronos began to follow this phenomenon in 2005. “

Article continues below …

An estimated 11.1 million people rely on pre-approved free time to miss work on Monday. An additional 4.7 million are expected to report sick, despite the fact that they are not sick.

Approximately 1.5 million are expected to “ghost their employers, saying that they will not tell anyone that they are not coming in – they are just not showing up,” Kronos adds.

An estimated 7.9 million people were expected to wait until the last minute on Monday before making a decision to go to work.

“We have investigated the impact of unplanned absenteeism over the years a number of times because it is an expensive problem for organizations,” says Kronos. “A 2014 survey that we conducted with SHRM showed that the total cost of absence can be up to 22% of the basic salary; this figure includes both direct costs, such as employee benefits, and indirect costs, such as replacement costs, overtime and net lost productivity. “

“Not only the productivity is measurable, but also the moral of managers and colleagues who make an effort to fill the gap. And those managers do not sit still when employees abide by the rules. “