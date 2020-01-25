An Esports Exodus to YouTube reshapes the Livestream Wars

Today, YouTube has announced that it will exclusively stream three colossal esports competitions – the Call of Duty League, Overwatch League and Hearthstone Esports, all controlled by Activision Blizzard – who had mainly lived on the Twitch gaming streaming platform. The news of the defects stirred the esports world, mainly because it only took place a few hours before the opening game of the Call of Duty League.

Twitch had exclusive streaming rights from the Overwatch League since 2018, when it signed a reported deal of $ 90 million. YouTube’s partnership also includes several years; Google Cloud will also host the entire games library of Activision Blizzard.

In an interview with WIRED, head of YouTube Gaming Ryan Wyatt said that Google, which owns YouTube, and Activision have been discussing esports media rights since last year. “It’s a long wait,” he said. (Wyatt himself was a commentator for competitive Call of Duty.)

It is the newest in a series of high-profile YouTube poachers in games. In recent months, YouTube has picked Twitch pillars such as Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, which had an average of more than 9,000 live viewers per stream. Last week, YouTube announced exclusive deals with three gaming giants, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Elliott “Muselk” Watkins, and Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott. Nabbing Activision’s e-ports will also be a huge blessing for the growing YouTube live gaming platform, which currently accounts for approximately 28 percent of live streaming for 61% of Twitch, according to stream platform analysis company StreamElements. (At the end of last season, the Overwatch League games were on average around 40,000 live viewers on Twitch, while top streamer Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar was on average about 28,000 on average according to the Twitch data tracker SullyGnome.)

“Our mission is to provide high-quality, competitive entertainment that our fans can follow worldwide, live or on-demand, and to celebrate our players as the superstars they are,” said Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica today in a press release. “This partnership will help us deliver on that promise to a new level by combining our passionate communities of fans and players with the powerful content platform of YouTube and the exciting history of supporting next-generation entertainment.”

Although Wyatt declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal, he says he does not believe that the transition to YouTube will affect viewers of the competitions. He cites the success of the League of Legends World Championships 2019 on YouTube, where Wyatt says the platform had more peak simultaneous viewers than anywhere else. Wyatt adds that Call of Duty has always been hugely successful on the platform. “We have 200 million logged-in users who watch game content on YouTube every day,” says Wyatt.

StreamElements CEO Doron Nir agreed in the following way: “Esports tournaments have two types of viewers: Live and VOD after-game. Since most of VOD is already happening on YouTube, I expect that the switch to YouTube for live viewers will not have a negative impact on the views. If YouTube promotes it in the right way, it might even get more viewers. “

Google also gets the benefit of hosting the huge infrastructure of Activision Blizzard in the cloud, a major win because the company continues to try to both compete with Amazon Web Services and demonstrate its gaming chops after the rocky launch of Google Stages.

The news surprised the participants of the Call of Duty Twitch chat. Many voiced shock and confusion; after viewers signed up for YouTube’s Call of Duty League chat, fans spammed “L,” meaning “loss.” Twitch did not respond to WIRED’s request to respond by press release.

