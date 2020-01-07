An Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star

Loading...

A few months ago, a group of NASA exoplanet astronomers who wanted to discover planets around other stars called me to a secret meeting to tell me about a planet that had sparked their interest. Because my expertise lies in modeling the climate of exoplanets, they asked me whether this new planet was habitable – a place where liquid water could exist.

These NASA colleagues, Josh Schlieder and his students Emily Gilbert, Tom Barclay and Elisa Quintana, had examined data from TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) when they discovered what TESS’s first known Earth-sized planet was in a zone of liquid water could exist on the surface of an earth planet. This is very exciting news as this new planet is relatively close to Earth and it could be possible to observe its atmosphere using either the James Webb space telescope or large ground-based telescopes.

Habitable zone planets

The host star of the planet that Gilbert’s team discovered is called TESS of Interest number 700 or TOI-700. Compared to the sun, it is a small, cloudy star. It is 40% of size, only about 1/50 of the sun’s brightness, and is located about 100 light-years from Earth in the Dorado constellation, which is visible from our southern hemisphere. For comparison: The closest star to us, Proxima Centauri, is 4.2 light years from Earth. Flying the fastest spacecraft (Parker Solar Probe) to Proxima Centauri to cover these distances is almost 20,000 years old.

There are three planets around TOI-700: b, c and d. Planet d is Earth-sized, is in the habitable zone of the star and orbits the TOI-700 every 37 days. My colleagues wanted me to create a climate model for Planet d from the known properties of star and planet. Planets b and c are the size of Earth and Mini Neptune, respectively. However, they orbit much closer to their host star and receive 5 times and 2.6 times the starlight that our own earth receives from the sun. For comparison: Venus, a dry and hellishly hot world with a surface temperature of around 860 degrees Fahrenheit, receives twice as much sunlight as the earth.

Until about a decade ago, astronomers knew of only two habitable zone planets of any size: Earth and Mars. In the past decade, thanks to the discoveries made by both ground-based telescopes and the Kepler mission (which also searched for exoplanets from 2009 to 2019 but is now retired), astronomers have had about a dozen terrestrial-sized exoplanets discovered. In the habitable zones of their host stars, these are between half and twice the size of the earth.

Despite the relatively large number of small exoplanets so far, the majority of the stars are between 600 and 3,000 light years away from Earth – too far away and too dark for detailed observation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU0qsIGS6MQ (/ embed)

Why is liquid water important for habitability?

Unlike Kepler, TESS’s mission is to look for the closest neighbors to the sun for planets that are bright enough to carry out subsequent observations.

Between April 2018 and now, TESS discovered more than 1,500 planet candidates. Most are more than twice the size of Earth with orbits of less than 10 days. Of course, the earth needs 365 days to orbit our sun. As a result, the planets receive significantly more heat than the earth from the sun and are too hot to have liquid water on the surface.

Liquid water is important for habitability. It provides a medium for the interaction of chemicals. While it is possible for exotic life to exist at higher pressures or hotter temperatures – like the extremophiles near hydrothermal vents or the microbes found half a mile below the western Antarctic ice sheet – these discoveries were possible because humans did could directly probe these extreme environments. They would not have been detectable from space.

When it comes to finding life or even living conditions beyond our solar system, people rely solely on long-distance observations. Liquid surface water can create habitable conditions that can potentially benefit life. These life forms can then interact with the atmosphere above them and create remotely recognizable bio-signatures that Earth-based telescopes can recognize. These biosignatures could be current earth-like gas compositions (oxygen, ozone, methane, carbon dioxide and water vapor) or the composition of the ancient earth 2.7 billion years ago (mainly methane and carbon dioxide and no oxygen).

We know of such a planet on which this has already happened: Earth. The aim of the astronomers is therefore to find planets the size of the Earth, orbiting the star at such distances that water could be present in liquid form on the surface. These planets will be our main targets to look for habitable worlds and life signatures outside of our solar system.

The three planets of the TOI 700 system orbit a small, cool M dwarf star. TOI 700 d is the first earth-sized living zone discovered by TESS.

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Possible climate for the planet TOI-700 d

To prove that TOI-700 d is real, Gilbert’s team had to confirm the use of data from another type of telescope. TESS recognizes planets when they cross in front of the star, which leads to a break in the starlight. However, such dips could also be caused by other sources, such as disturbing instrument noise or double stars in the background, which obscure each other and generate false positive signals. Independent observations came from Joey Rodriguez of the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University. Rodriguez and his team confirmed the TESS detection of TOI-700 d with the Spitzer telescope and removed any remaining doubts that it was a real planet.

My student Gabrielle Engelmann-Suissa and I used our modeling software to find out what kind of climate could exist on the planet TOI-700 d. Since we don’t yet know what kind of gases this planet actually has in its atmosphere, we use our climate models to investigate possible gas combinations that could support liquid oceans on its surface. Engelmann-Suissa, with the help of my long-time colleague Eric Wolf, tested various scenarios, including the current earth’s atmosphere (77% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, remaining methane and carbon dioxide) and the composition of the earth’s atmosphere 2.7 billion years ago (mainly methane) and carbon dioxide ) and even a Martian atmosphere (a lot of carbon dioxide), as it may have existed 3.5 billion years ago.

Based on our models, we found that the planet could be habitable if the atmosphere of the planet TOI-700 d contained a combination of methane, carbon dioxide or water vapor. Now our team has to confirm these hypotheses with the James Webb Space Telescope.

Bacteria living in harsh conditions like this geothermal pool in Yellowstone National Park provide evidence of habitable zones on other planets.

Image: Shutterstock / 1tomm

Strange new worlds and their climate

The climate simulations carried out by our NASA team suggest that an earth-like atmosphere and gas pressure are not sufficient to keep liquid water on the surface. If we put the same amount of greenhouse gases as on Earth on TOI-700d, the surface temperature on this planet would still be below freezing.

Our own atmosphere now supports a fluid ocean on Earth because our star is quite large and brighter than TOI-700. One thing is certain: The modeling of all our teams shows that the climate of planets around small and dark stars like TOI-700 is very different from what we see on Earth.

The field of exoplanets is in a transition phase from the discovery to the characterization of their atmospheres. In the history of astronomy, new techniques enable new observations of the universe, including surprises such as the discovery of hot Jupiters and mini-Neptunes that are unparalleled in our solar system. The stage is now ready to observe the atmospheres of these planets to see what conditions support life.

This article was originally published on The Conversation

Here