An autonomous, laser-controlled mosquito eradication machine

We all know how the hunt usually goes. You hit yourself in the middle of the night because a mosquito flies by. You jump out of bed, turn on the light, chase the thunder through the room.

You often lose.

Mosquitoes are vermin. They are also incredibly dangerous in areas where diseases transmitted by mosquitoes such as Zika or dengue fever are prevalent. There are numerous eradication and mitigation techniques out there. Not too many of them use lasers … so far.

A three-year-old startup named Bzigo is developing a device that accurately detects and locates mosquitoes. As soon as a mosquito is detected, the device sends a smartphone notification while the mosquito is marked by a laser pointer.

Mosquitoes are hard to slap (see some of the science behind the challenge in this useful article in the Independent). An autonomous laser marker that keeps blood on the leeches is perhaps even the playing field.

This may seem like a crazy idea to you, but the technology behind it is pretty intriguing. The device consists of an infrared LED, a hi-res wide-angle camera, adapted optics and a processor. The innovation lies in various computer vision algorithms that can distinguish between a mosquito and other pixel size signals (such as dust or sensor noise) by analyzing their movement patterns. A wide-ranging patent on the device and its technologies has recently been approved, giving Bzigo a head start in the world of high stakes hunting for mosquito sports.

It is also worth noting that Bzigo is hardly the first company to try to build a better mosquito solution with technology. After all, it was one of the ambitions behind bugzappers, who use ultraviolet and blue light to lure insects to the insect equivalent of the electric chair. Unfortunately, the light is not good at attracting mosquitoes.

Ultrasonic insect repellents are equally effective, and in the best case it appears the wide range of candles, wristbands and mats out there are extremely limited utility repellent mosquitoes. The only things that really work with mosquitoes are nets and DEET. The former are cumbersome and not ideal for most situations, the latter is a heavy insecticide that does not play well with pets or children.

So as Rube Goldberg looks like a laser-controlled mosquito spotter, it might be a solution worth taking.

Bzigo currently has a working prototype that detects mosquitoes within a few minutes of entering a room at a distance of up to eight meters (26 feet). The company is currently in talks with additional investors around the world to regulate production and bring Bzigo to market by 2021. Anyone can reserve a Bzigo device for a deposit of $ 9 at bzigo.com, which also entitles them to a $ 30 discount on the estimated price of $ 169.

Good hunting.