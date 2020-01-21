An attempted break-in causes hundreds of pounds of damage to the Pontefract store

Released:

13:25

updated:

13:30

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

A Pontefract shop suffered several hundred pounds of damage after being attacked by vandals.

It is believed that the attack on Vaparama, including the CBD zone that sells vape and CBD products, was an attempted slump.

The incident, which occurred between Saturday evening and Monday morning, caused serious damage to the shop’s front window.

Paul Batley, who runs the store in the marketplace, said: “The police cannot do much more than go through 36 hours of video surveillance in the marketplace from when we closed on Saturday until when it opened on Monday morning.

“I have to give them a 30-minute window if it could happen that they look and look closely.

“You didn’t make it, but I now have a £ 400 bill to replace the tempered glass.”

If you have any information about when the incident occurred, please call West Yorkshire Police on 101 at 13200034189.

