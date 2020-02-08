An attack in Afghanistan results in both victims in the United States and Afghanistan

A team from the US Special Forces, working with its Afghan counterparts, was involved in a possible “green-on-blue” attack on Saturday, in which at least two Americans were killed and six others wounded, one familiar with the matter Source Task & Purpose announced.

The attack, first reported by NBC’s Courtney Kube, occurred when the 7th Special Forces Group team had a mission in Nangarhar Province. US Army spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett confirmed the attack on Task & Purpose, but was unable to provide immediate information on victims or other details.

“A combined US and Afghan force operating in Nangarhar province was shot at on February 8,” said Legget. “We are evaluating the situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

As the New York Times reports, the Taliban and the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have “gained a foothold in Nangarhar Province”.

Insider attacks within the Afghan security forces are nothing new. A recent report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan made it clear how common they are: in the last quarter of 2019, there were 33 insider attacks by the Afghan national defense and security forces that killed 90 people.

In total, 172 people died in 82 insider attacks by ANDSF employees in 2019, and 85 were injured.

Paul Szoldra contributed to the reporting.

This story develops and is updated.