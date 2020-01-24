An artistic view of the Senate process: NPR

A sketch by Sens.Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska during impeachment against President Trump. “You seem to be following the arguments very closely,” says sketch artist Art Lien.

Kisha Ravi / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Public opinion on President Trump’s impeachment proceedings is limited. In times of ubiquitous cameras, photography is not permitted in the Senate Hall. The only video comes from a series of cameras operated by government employees and used by television stations. There are not many camera angles.

In order to give the public a more precise overview, the news agencies use a low-tech solution.

Art Lien has given New York Times readers a different view of what happened on that day. The courtroom outlines the artist from the gallery above the Senate floor Takes his pencil on 9 x 12 inch sheets and looks for the tiny details that the cameras can overlook.

Details like fidgety spinners.

Lien’s drawing by North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr with a wriggling spinner.

Kisha Ravi / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Kisha Ravi / NPR

On Thursday, Lien Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., Drew with one of the inventions on his desk. Burr is reported to have distributed them to his Republican counterparts.

“That was kind of an icon yesterday. We noticed that some of the senators had wriggling spinners on their desks,” said Lien Ari Shapiro of NPR on “All Things Considered.”

“I’m looking for color,” says Lien. “You know, something unusual, something that says something or tells some kind of story.”

On Tuesday, according to Lien, he saw Senator James Risch from Idaho between Republican colleagues Mike Crapo, also from Idaho, and Roy Blunt from Missouri.

Art Lien’s illustration by Senator James Risch from Idaho “a wink”.

Kisha Ravi / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Kisha Ravi / NPR

“Senator Risch fell asleep on the very first day,” says Lien. “It was late at night, but it was only half past five … He was the first to leave. Actually, I didn’t see any other senators falling asleep.”

“His spokesman said he only listened with his eyes closed, but his head definitely went down and down and down,” said Lien.

Art Lien demonstrates his method of illustration. He uses graphite pencils and fills with watercolors.

Kisha Ravi / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Lien has been a sketch artist in the courtroom since 1976 and mainly covers the Supreme Court. It was not until 1986 that the Senate voted for full television coverage. According to Lien, the introduction of the cameras has made reporting on the congress easier.

“I was so happy when they brought cameras with them. Things sometimes move very slowly and then very quickly in Congress. And it’s just a very, very difficult task. And actually when I went there for last week I cursed the senators and my heart sank. You know it was like, “Oh my god, it’s such a tough job.” “

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr with Republican Kelly Loeffler from Georgia. “He caught my attention because he wasn’t wearing socks. And he has very expensive loafers, or they seem like it. And so I made a sketch of him. And the next day he had them on Twitter as his profile picture.”

Kisha Ravi / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Kisha Ravi / NPR

Kisha Ravi / NPR

It’s hard to keep it interesting, Lien says, especially if the process takes several hours every day. But the cameras in the chamber helped him narrow his attention.

“I think there’s probably something colorful on every corner,” he says. “It’s just that you have to look harder. A wonderful thing is that I don’t have to cover the wide setting of the chamber now because it’s on TV. I don’t have to cover the speaker, but I have to sort.” walking around and looking for other elements that I think are more interesting to me. “

Connor Donevan and Justine Kenin from NPR produced and edited the audio version of this story.