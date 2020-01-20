An army stryker went up in flames in Poland during a demonstration of strength against Russia

An U.S. Armored Stryker vehicle went up in flames on a Polish road on Saturday, the army confirmed on Monday.

Photos posted by a local volunteer fire department on Facebook showed smoke flowing from a Stryker vehicle just outside the village of Gorzekaly in northern Poland, the British defense blog reported for the first time.

Colonel Joe Scrocca, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Europe, confirmed that a Stryker assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment had experienced a machine fire on a power car there.

A US Army smoking Stryker infantry carrier vehicle on January 18, 2020 in Poland (Facebook / Orzysz 998)

According to the Defense Blog, two soldiers were “in the vehicle at the time of the fire and reported hearing a loud noise before smoke seeped into the rear of the cab.”

Scrocca confirmed that no injuries or damage to other devices have occurred.

“The vehicle was salvaged and the initial assessment was that the fire was in the engine compartment and the fuselage appears to be fine apart from burn marks,” said Scrocca.

The 2CR, headquartered in the rose barracks in Vilseck, started a rotation with the NATO mission for enhanced forward presence (EFP) in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, earlier this month, Stars and Stripes reports.

Bemowo Piskie is located about five kilometers from Gorzekaly, where the Stryker fire is said to have occurred.

The EFP mission, launched in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, consists of four multinational combat groups based in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. An ally would be viewed as an attack on the entire alliance, “said NATO.

The burning Stryker is not the first incident that the 2CR encountered during a NATO-backed demonstration of strength in Eastern Europe. In June 2018, at least 15 U.S. Army soldiers were injured when four Stryker vehicles collided on a tactical road march near the Lithuanian city of Prienai, just 80 km from the Polish border.