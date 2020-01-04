An armed man holding a woman hostage inside an Illinois bank has surrendered

Loading...

A man was arrested Friday after he held a woman hostage for more than six hours in a credit union in Rockford, Illinois, police said. "In the end, he left the building, voluntarily, while talking with crisis negotiators." Police chief Dan O & # 39; Shea told reporters Friday night. The suspect, who has not been identified, was in custody and is expected to face charges in the incident. The incident began when police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street. O & # 39; Shea said the suspect demanded that people leave after he entered the building, but not everyone was able to leave, WREX-TV reported. It is not clear how the attempted robbery became a hostage situation. The suspect initially locked himself up with "one or more employees or clients" when the officers arrived, police tweeted on Friday. Most people inside the bank were able to leave the building, but a woman who worked at the credit union was held hostage for more than six hours, said O & # 39; Shea. Crisis negotiators contacted the suspect by phone and talked to him for several hours before he surrendered. Neither the woman nor the suspect was injured, the police chief said. O & # 39; Shea said police believed the suspect did not know the bank employee before today's incident. Police closed traffic in the area surrounding the bank for several hours. The video of the television stations showed numerous police cars in the bank. The Chicago FBI office said its agents were helping local police. Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

A man was arrested on Friday after he held a woman hostage for more than six hours in a credit union in Rockford, Illinois, police said.

"In the end, he left the building willingly while talking with crisis negotiators," Rockford Police Chief Dan O & # 39; Shea told reporters Friday night.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was in custody and is expected to face charges in the incident.

The incident began when police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) at the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street.

O & # 39; Shea said the suspect demanded that people leave after he entered the building, but not everyone was able to leave, WREX-TV reported.

It is not clear how the attempted robbery became a hostage situation.

The suspect initially locked himself up with "one or more employees or clients" when the officers arrived, police tweeted on Friday.

Most of the people inside the bank were able to leave the building, but a woman who worked in the credit union was held hostage for more than six hours, said O & # 39; Shea.

Crisis negotiators contacted the suspect by phone and talked to him for several hours before he surrendered. Neither the woman nor the suspect was injured, the police chief said.

O & # 39; Shea said police believed the suspect did not know the bank employee before today's incident.

Police closed traffic in the area surrounding the bank for several hours. The video of the television stations showed numerous police cars in the bank.

The Chicago FBI office said its agents were helping local police.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

. (tagsToTranslate) bhnd (t) gunman (t) robbery (t) rockford (t) illinois (t) dtnd