An Arizona woman can no longer use her frozen embryos after divorce

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) – An Arizona woman cannot use frozen embryos fertilized by her ex-husband to have children and must donate them after a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.

Ruby Torres had fertilized her eggs before undergoing cancer treatment in 2014. At the time, she and her then boyfriend John Joseph Terrell signed an agreement at the fertility clinic that divided embryos could either be donated to another couple or used by one of them to give birth to children – but only with “more explicit” written consent of both parties “.

The couple married days later and were fertilized in vitro. The viable embryos were frozen and stored. Torres’ chemotherapy caused a “significant drop in their reproductive function,” the documents say.

They divorced in 2017 and started a court battle. On one side is Torres, who wants to keep the embryos. On the other hand is Terrell, who does not want to father children with his ex-wife and wants the embryos to be donated.

A family court initially ruled in Terrell’s favor and said his “right not to be forced to be a parent outweighs (Torres’) the right to father and have a biologically related child”. An appeals court subsequently overturned the decision of the family court and ruled in favor of Torres.

In its decision on Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court referred to the contract and the condition that the embryos “cannot be used to produce a pregnancy against the partner’s will”.

The court said it was “an awareness of the inevitable emotional effects” that the decision could result in. However, since the couple could not agree, the court said in the contract: “The court could only instruct the donation of the embryos.”

“These are extremely difficult and emotional issues, so it is best for couples to make decisions in advance,” said Eric M. Fraser, Terrell’s lawyer, in a statement to CNN.

“The Arizona Supreme Court has enforced its contract,” added Fraser, “which gives other couples across the state the much needed certainty that the courts will respect the decisions they make.”

A Torres lawyer did not respond to CNN’s comment requests. Her lawyer Stanley Murray told CNN subsidiary KNXV that even the courts could not agree on an interpretation of the couple’s contract.

“It just shows that even lawyers disagree with what this particular contract is for,” said Murray.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.