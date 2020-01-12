An Apple store Genius shows how the iPad Pro cannot replace a PC

Still has its purpose.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Sometimes I feel short. Often even.

I look at what some people seem to do on their iPad Pros – magical things like running their business and, um, typing – and feel a desperate sense of failure.

With my constantly malfunctioning MacBook Air feeling, I am like a Billy Joel fan at the Billie Eilish concert.

Apple has insisted several times in recent years that the iPad Pro is a computer. This made Microsoft chuckle rather hard.

At the end of last year, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, Phil Schiller, seemed to confess that there was a difference between iPads and MacBooks. He said, “We believe the best personal computer is a Mac, and we want to continue to follow that path. And we think the best tablet computer device is an iPad, and we continue that path.”

I wasn’t sure if he was just having a particularly benevolent day or whether Apple was now chastised by objective reality.

I am therefore grateful for an incident that was told by technology writer Russell Holly. He struggled with a buzzing sound in one of his AirPods. This is the contemporary equivalent of losing a leg in the First World War.

Holly brought his distressed AirPod to the Apple store clinic, where a Genius performed a diagnostic analysis. However, as Holly recorded, the equipment he used was not post-PC. There was an iPad connected to a laptop, connected to a dongle, connected to the sick AirPod.

As Holly put it: “iPad for diag UI, Laptop does all the work. Because you can’t just connect to the iPad.”

This naturally stimulated a strong debate on Twitter.

Some claimed that the iPad Pro perfectly met their work needs. Others constantly suspected that the iPad Pro is not. Michael Perry, for example, about his experience with an iPad Pro: “Spend more time figuring out how to do simple things or what 1 app out of thousands does what I need because it used the ‘right’ API than I actually worked. I gave up and bought an MBP. “(That would be a MacBook Pro.)

It can be annoying if so-called opinion leaders insist that a certain technology must be rejected because the successor is clear here. It can be annoying when technology companies neglect the older technology as a way to force customers to the new.

Maybe Apple will now try a little harder to make MacBooks that not only work nicely, but that are also beautiful to look at. Yes, I still hug my MacBook Air because it works for my specific needs despite everything. And look at Holly’s photo, older ones even work for Geniuses.

The only time technology becomes replaceable is when it becomes clear to the vast majority of people.

This has not entirely happened with PCs.