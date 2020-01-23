An Amazon battery echo? I wish all smart speakers had a function

The last few days I didn’t feel the need to shout at the smart speaker next to my desk. Whether I tried to play music after I woke up in the morning or cooked a lunch, it was somehow always at a distance from me.

No, I did not place any of them in each of the rooms in my apartment. On the contrary, I tested Amazon’s latest smart speaker for India, the Echo Input Portable, last week.

Not connected for mobility

In an increasingly wireless world, smart speakers, at least the first parties from Google, Apple and Amazon, have refused to give up cables and still have to be attached to a wall.

The addition of a battery unlocks several new usage cases.

Amazon solves that mystery with the Echo Input Portable, a compact smart speaker with a built-in rechargeable battery of 4,800 mAh – a first among Echo products and even the Google Home setup.

The addition of a battery unlocks various new usage scenarios for the smart speaker. This allows the Echo Input Portable to work just like any other smart speaker – without being connected to a power outlet. You can take it anywhere in your home and talk to Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, as long as the Echo Input Portable is connected to the Internet.

An echo that also acts as a Bluetooth speaker

This allows the Echo Input Portable to also be used as a Bluetooth speaker. Just like other Echo devices, it is equipped with Bluetooth that you can use to send audio from your phone or computer. However, if it is offline, you cannot pair a new device and you can only connect the one that you have already paired in the past.

The battery adds a bit of weight to an otherwise small speaker. But Amazon has succeeded in using that extra weight to its advantage. The Echo Input Portable sounds remarkably better compared to the regular Echo or Google Nest Mini. Although Amazon did not share details, the Echo Input Portable’s output is undeniably louder and richer, especially in the bass. This was probably a deliberate upgrade, primarily to ensure that the Echo Input Portable does not fail when compared to the Bluetooth speakers in its price segment.

Other than that, the Echo Input Portable is largely identical to the rest of the Echo setup. It has a familiar fabric exterior and a design that can best be described as if someone merged an Echo input and Dot. Thanks to the far-field microphones you can ask to operate smart devices, place orders on Amazon, set timers, read audio books, and work.

Although it seems to be a relatively small function, the battery of the Echo Input Portable has fundamentally influenced my entire smart speaker experience. It also broadens how much you actually communicate with it. Previously, a smart speaker was just in the corner of a room and I only mentioned it when I was around. The Echo Input Portable changes that because I can just pick it up and take it to another place.

Will 2020 be the year of wireless smart speakers?

The Echo Input Portable makes me wish that every smart speaker had a battery and I wonder why Amazon took so long. The exclusivity in India gives a few clues to answer that. It is a market that almost every technology company has trained its sights on, as the country is going through a huge advance that generates millions of new users. Amazon is no different.

India has its own set of peculiarities and challenges, and the Echo Input Portable is the way Amazon adapts to them to capture India’s growing smart home space. The battery of the Echo Input Portable is perfect for India, where a huge proportion of people depend on mobile hotspots to surf the internet and experience frequent power outages.

And it’s not just India. Even in other countries, the fact that your smart speaker can rely on a battery has many advantages. For example, it ensures that there is no paperweight on your table when there is a thunderstorm and you are stranded without electricity.

The battery feels almost like a no-brainer upgrade.

You will be surprised that the Echo Input Portable is not the first pitch of Amazon on a battery-powered speaker. In 2017, the company introduced the Amazon Tap, a (non-echo) smart speaker that you could operate without a power source. But the Amazon Tap was met with an overwhelming response, mainly because it had no distant field microphones, and the only way you could call Alexa was by pressing a button.

The Echo Input Portable overcomes these stumbling blocks and now the battery feels almost like a no-brainer upgrade for smart speakers. Hopefully more companies will follow soon. The Echo Input Portable itself can eventually land in other countries, although Amazon has not yet shared a timeline.

