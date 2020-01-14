An alarming Windows bug, a triumph for Tesla and more news

Tesla is rising and Microsoft is cleaning up, but first: a cartoon about wedding software updates.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Today’s news

Windows has an error that is so dangerous that the NSA has announced it

In a rare case, the National Security Agency discovered and revealed a vulnerability in Windows 10. The bug that Microsoft has patched today relates to how Windows verifies software and web servers; it would have allowed attackers to undermine encrypted web connections or spread malware remotely. The tip of the NSA not only underlines the seriousness of the error, but may indicate a new set of priorities for the agency.

Tesla is now worth more than Ford and GM combined

Less than a month after the Tesla shares first released $ 400, it has now risen above $ 500, by which the company confirms its position as the most valuable car company in America – by far. And that’s pretty wild if you’ve followed the roller coaster story of the company. This increase in stock may be a sign that the company has finally figured out how to deliver on its promises and implement them smoothly.

Fast fact: up to 17 billion

That is the number of kilos of greenhouse gas emissions that JetBlue airlines produce each year. The company recently announced plans to become CO2 neutral by purchasing CO2 credits and pumping cleaner burning jet fuel. Will the relocation help? Certainly! But it will be hard to really make a dent in the company’s climate impact without changing the behavior of its customers.

WIRED recommends: give up on Windows 7

Many Windows users have been held to obsolete Windows 7 for many reasons – familiarity, speed and even hard disk space. But from Tuesday, Microsoft no longer supports the operating system, which means that users are open to malware and viruses. Sorry to say it’s Windows 7, it’s time to give up.

News that you can use

Here’s how you can view the latest democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses.

