An AI payout? Do companies have to reward society for lost jobs?

Loading...

Something real AI actually does for medicine

Tiernan Rays says there is far too much hype about AI in medicine, but startup Lantern Pharma finds a practical, targeted use for neural networks in the development of anti-cancer drugs. Read more: https://zd.net/2N1SvYR

If artificial intelligence eventually eliminates some jobs for people, do the parties benefiting from AI have to pay money to society to compensate for the loss?

That is the intriguing question of a newspaper produced last month by the Future of Humanity Institute, the think tank within the University of Oxford that is widely cited in the popular press about AI, and is led by philosopher Nick Bostrom.

The Institute for Governance of AI of the Institute published “The windfall clause: distributing the benefits of AI for the common good” and published it on the pre-print server of arXiv. The article, written by Cullen O’Keefe, Peter Cihon, Ben Garfinkel, Jade Leung and Allan Dafoe, suggests that companies that pay too high a profit to AI put part of the money above the taxes they would normally pay.

ZDNet contacted lead author Cullen O’Keefe, who is also a Juris Doctor candidate at Harvard Law School, and asked to ask follow-up questions. O’Keefe refused and wrote in an e-mail to ZDNet that the Institute “has decided not to publicize this specific article.” Nevertheless, ZDNet offers a few questions below.

The authors write that “the transforming potential of KI has become increasingly salient as a matter of public and political importance”, but they claim that there have been few proposals that would make institutional obligations a law.

The windfall clause, as it is called, would be a commitment entered into for years before a profit was made, called an ex ante agreement. Companies would agree to pay out a certain percentage, although they are not sure whether they will ever realize a surplus profit that can be attributed to AI.

Also: Devil is in the details in the historic AI debate

It’s about mitigating the harmful effects of AI. Because while AI can increase overall prosperity for society, “many have argued that AI could lead to a substantial reduction in wages, dismissal and even large-scale elimination of job opportunities if the structure of the economy changes productivity,” write the authors.

There is a “strong consensus,” they write among AI researchers, “that most, if not all, human work can theoretically be automated.” They even put a rough time frame on it: 2060 is the year that AI research project “AI would be able to outdo people in all economically relevant tasks,” with reference to a separate article from the Institute and by UC Berkeley scientists in 2018.

The proposal suggests a sliding scale of obligations. Depending on the amount of the excess profit compared to the ‘gross world product’, the percentage of the profit that an entity pays out would increase from zero to as much as fifty percent of the excess profit. “For simplification, the authors assume a company that will make $ 5 trillion in profit in 2010 with $ 2010. Based on a gross world product of $ 268 trillion in 2060, the” Windfall function “would force the company to make $ 488.12 billion to pay .

Future of the humanitarian institution

The appeal to a company must be that such a commitment is transparent and can be planned, thus limiting the risk. O’Keefe and colleagues, for example, assume that a company would discount that future $ 488 billion with the average capital cost of 10% for an internet company. And they could then continue to discount because of the relatively low probability of actually earning such excess profit (because windfalls are a chance for decades in the future, not certainty.)

After discounting, the current cost for a company of that $ 488 billion future account would be $ 649 million annually, which is in line with the philanthropic returns of many large companies. This is important to convince boards of directors that the clause would meet various requirements of company regulation and case law throughout the world. One can point out that it is analogous to stock options. A useful analogy can be drawn between the windfall clause and compensation of stock options, which is irreversibly allowed.

“Like the Windfall clause, stock option payments have an acceptable low current expected value, but may be much higher after exercise.”

The authors acknowledge that many things must be thought about and offer their work in the spirit of a discussion. They handle a few questions in the newspaper. One is why this is preferable to taxing excess profit. It is not necessary, they write, except that it may be “more active”, they write, because “it only depends on convincing individual companies, not on political majorities.”

A question that is not addressed in the newspaper is whether it creates a way for companies to work their way out of major ethical issues. In other words, would profit distribution be a way for companies and society to stop critically thinking about the impact of AI on jobs? And would it be a way to prevent regulation? That does not seem to be the intention of the authors, but it is worth keeping in mind as a potential problem, just like any attempt by the company to resolve ethical issues through the market.

Another question, intellectually intriguing, is whether the entire issue of future rewards and costs can be played at a discount by the companies that will earn or can earn the profit themselves. In theory, a company like DeepMind, a unit of Google, could simulate future rewards as if it were a learning problem of reinforcement such as that of AlphaZero. By constructing a value function of future rewards, such an entity could evaluate the state action choices of the current time and presumably optimize current actions to maximize future rewards.

This raises the question of what such an objective function looks like in a game of AI winnings. Is an outfit like DeepMind starting to become difficult and to develop initiatives that have ‘soft’ benefits without increasing the reported profit, to minimize future costs under the windfall clause?

Such questions are currently quite remote, considering reports last year that DeepMind is far from generating profit for Google. But it is one of the many intriguing questions that are raised by a very intriguing piece of research.