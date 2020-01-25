An AI epidemiologist sent the first warnings of the Wuhan virus

On January 9, the World Health Organization informed the public of a flu-like outbreak in China: a cluster of pneumonia cases had been reported in Wuhan, possibly due to exposure of live animal suppliers on the Huanan Seafood Market. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the word a few days earlier on 6 January. But a Canadian health monitoring platform had both of them defeated and notified the customers on December 31.

BlueDot uses an AI-driven algorithm that searches news reports in foreign languages, animal and plant networks and official proclamations to warn its customers in advance to avoid danger zones such as Wuhan.

Speed ​​is important during an outbreak, and tight Chinese officials do not have a good record of sharing information about diseases, air pollution or natural disasters. But public health officials at the WHO and the CDC must rely on these same health officials for their own disease surveillance. So maybe an AI can get there faster. “We know that governments may not be trusted to provide information in a timely manner,” said Kamran Khan, founder and CEO of BlueDot. “We can receive news about possible outbreaks, small murmurs or forums or blogs of clues for some kind of unusual events that are going on.”

Khan says the algorithm does not use social media messages because the data is too messy. But he does have a trick ahead: access to global airline ticket data that can help predict where and when infected residents are the next step. It correctly predicted that the virus would jump from Wuhan to Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo in the days following its first appearance.

Khan, who worked as a hospital infectious disease specialist during the SARS epidemic in 2003, dreamed of finding a better way to follow illnesses. That virus started in provincial China and spread to Hong Kong and then to Toronto, where it killed 44 people. “There is a little deja vu now,” says Khan today about the coronavirus outbreak. “In 2003 I saw how the virus overwhelmed the city and paralyzed the hospital. There was an enormous amount of mental and physical fatigue and I thought, “Let’s not do this again.”

After testing various predictive programs, Khan launched BlueDot in 2014 and raised $ 9.4 million in venture capital financing. The company now has 40 employees – doctors and programmers who develop the disease monitoring program, which uses natural language processing and machine learning techniques to search news reports in 65 languages, along with airline data and animal disease outbreak reports. “What we did is use natural language processing and machine learning to train this engine to recognize whether this is an outbreak of anthrax in Mongolia versus a reunion of the heavy metal band Anthrax,” says Kahn.

Once the automated data screening is complete, human analysis takes over, Khan says. Epidemiologists check whether the conclusions make sense from a scientific point of view and then a report is sent to clients of the government, business and public health.

The BlueDot reports are then sent to public health officials in a dozen countries (including the US and Canada), airlines, and front-line hospitals where infected patients can end up. BlueDot does not sell their data to the general public, but they are working on it, says Khan.

The company is not the first to look for an end-run around health officials, but they hope to outperform Google Flu Trends, which was euthanized after underestimating the severity of the 2013 flu season by 140 percent. BlueDot successfully predicted the location of the Zika outbreak in South Florida in a publication in the British medical journal The Lancet.

.