The Senate impeachment trial had not taken place on Monday for an hour before the man famous for his impeachment Bill Clinton lectured senators on the solemn nature of the impeachment and lamented politicization of the process.

“Like war, impeachment is hell – or at least, presidential impeachment is hell,” said Kenneth Starr, the special adviser who investigated Clinton for years and was now part of the defense team. of President Donald Trump. irony. “Instead of a phenomenon of once in a century, what it had been, the presidential dismissal became a weapon to be used against its political adversary.”

The combination of the statement and the person who made it seemed to knock out the Democrats in the room. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) looked up from his notes and glanced at his colleagues as if to see if they were so incredulous.

It was fitting that the second day of the President’s defense by the White House began with a little shock and fear. After all, the procedure appears to have been conceived not only as a vigorous challenge to the case presented by those responsible for removing the House, but also as an elaborate troll aimed at initiating it and engaging the Democratic jurors of the Senate. In the end, at least one GOP senator had seemed to admit that the show hadn’t been about defending Trump at all; but, rather, damaging a prominent Democratic rival to Trump on the eve of a controversial primary season.

“I am really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the constituents of the Iowa caucus, these supporters of the Democratic caucus,” Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) told reporters. “Will they support Vice President Biden at this point?”

Long before, the mood was very busy, as the Democrats who entered the room were already buzzing about revelations in the New York Times detailing Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton of the president’s plan to pressure Ukraine to investigate its political rivals.

In addition to Starr’s lamentations, Trump’s team of lawyers has touched on a number of topics seemingly designed to boil the blood of Democrats – and to delight the President and his supporters.

For example, President’s attorney Jay Sekulow mentioned pens. Specifically, President Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hand them over to lawmakers when the impeachment articles were signed in December – a common practice with important legislation – has become beyond doubt on pro-Trump Internet evidence that Democrats speak of sadness and the solemnity of the dismissal was superimposed.

There was also a discussion on Monday about the so-called “basement bunkers” where the Democrats would have held deposition depositions without Republican participation (in reality, more than 45 House Republicans were allowed to attend) attend and ask questions). Trump’s lawyer Patrick Philbin said at one point the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), a “fact witness” in the scandal in Ukraine, while Schiff was sitting a few yards away, his face made of stone.

Then came the long defense back of White House lawyer Jane Raskin of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani, whom she described as “a minor actor” in the scandal; “This brilliant object designed to distract you” who had finally been right more often than Schiff.

“The score,” said Raskin. “Rudy Giuliani, four years old. Adam Schiff, zero. ”

As the day wore on, Trump’s lawyers turned the Senate into a corruption trial against former Vice President Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Hunter’s participation on the company’s board of directors is only relevant to the current dismissal from the Senate insofar as the Republicans accuse that history validates Trump’s declared desire to get to the bottom of corruption in Ukraine.

The Biden part of the presentation came as no surprise: Sekulow wired the attacks last week. And the Republicans seemed largely to be delighted with the spectacle. “I am sure it is very difficult for them to listen to all these facts that the managers have left out,” said Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

But when he was bent over a case for which former President Barack Obama should be removed, it became too much for some Democrats to take seriously. And as Eric Herschmann, another member of the president’s team, spoke, the Democratic senators – who had been largely expressionless throughout the day – titled the analogy between Trump and the “hot mic” moment of the President Obama in 2012 with then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, during which Obama said he would have more “flexibility” on issues such as missile defense after his re-election.

After leaving the Senate, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) Described the presentation as “campaign advertising, research on the OPPO, and a bit of library holdings, just for the yuk.”

“They cannot help themselves,” he added.

Beyond the political score, however, there was also a substance. The president’s legal team spent time laying the legal ground for his case for Trump to be acquitted, which is strongly supported by two allegations: that the president’s July 25 appeal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not reveals no consideration and that all other evidence to this point is based on unreliable hearsay.

Philbin, a member of the defense team who impressed the Republicans on Capitol Hill, argued that the Democrats in the House had broken law and precedent by continuing to depose Trump.

The latest Trump team presenter, Harvard law professor and famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, has taken the GOP’s argument to its extreme logic – that the Democrats ’articles of dismissal are weak because they do not allege of crimes.

“Purely non-criminal behavior, including the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” said Dershowitz, “is outside the range of impenetrable crimes.”

While Trump’s legal team worked in the Senate outside the chamber, his allies were busy mitigating the impact of the Times’ explosive report on Bolton’s next book, which details how Trump himself linked Ukrainian aid to an investigation into the Bidens.

Victoria Toensing, an informal legal counsel to Trump, posted on Twitter: “It doesn’t matter what @realDonaldTrump said to John Bolton. We don’t chase people for thoughts or words. Only for driving. “

Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer whose role is at the center of the Ukrainian saga that led to Trump’s dismissal, sent a message to the Daily Beast on Monday evening saying that he “of course” agreed with the ‘Toensing’s analysis, but added that “I’m sure Backstabber Bolton is not telling the truth. What POTUS said when it was exploited without knowing it (sic) is final: “no consideration”. “

In private, many senior administration officials and Trump associates began to rally around a simple explanation of what was going on – that Bolton was just a liar to make quick money. Four White House officials who have spoken to the Daily Beast since Sunday have each independently denounced Bolton as a regular double rat and a notorious “rat” and “leaker”, an allegation he flatly denied in the past.

All of this created a scene strange enough to match the present moment: Democrats yearning for a longtime GOP enemy to testify before them, Republicans – many of whom had been supported by Bolton in the past – acting as if he was suddenly persona non grata, and the president’s legal team simply ignored the bomb he had set off. .

“It was surreal out of the body,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). “The rest of America is talking about John Bolton, and not a single mention of him in this room.”

