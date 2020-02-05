An accused Ukrainian businessman was about to work with the VA on medical marijuana research

In the months in which Andrey Kukushkin was charged with giving foreign money to US political candidates, few details have come to light about Ukrainian citizens’ cannabis investments in California.

Kukushkin was far calmer than his co-accused Lev Parnas, who gave interviews about his controversial work in Ukraine and secretly spoke to President Donald Trump, among others, about U.S. policy on marijuana.

But Kukushkin seems to have been far more involved in the pot industry than in a Sacramento cannabis pharmacy. A Kukushkin-led company has spoken to the Federal Ministry of Veterans Affairs about a five-year agreement to research marijuana cancer therapy.

The proposed agreement between the San Francisco Veterans Administration Medical Center and Kukushkin’s company Oasis Venture LLC sheds new light on Kukushkin’s impact on the cannabis industry in Northern California and its potential access to Pentagon-related officials.

Dr. Rajvir Dahiya, one of Kukushkin’s partners at Oasis Venture, chairs the Department of Defense’s medical research programs for prostate, breast, and ovarian cancer. He is also a professor of urology at UC San Francisco and the VA Medical Center in San Francisco.

Kukushkin and three others were charged in October with allegations that foreign funds were passed on to political candidates in Nevada and other states to enter the legal cannabis business. His co-defendants include businessman Parnas, whose efforts to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine form the core of Trump’s impeachment.

The indictment does not mention the research project Politico uncovered for the first time this week.

A San Francisco VA Health Care System spokesman said to Politico in a statement that the proposed agreement was rejected by the system research review team. “The San Francisco VA Health Care System has no relationship with the group in question,” spokesman Jason Dominguez told the news site.

One of Kukushkin’s Oasis partners, Chuk Campos, told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that the VA, as far as he knows, is still considering partnering despite Kukushkin’s legal issues.

The investigation would “bring a lot of good to many people,” Campos said. “It focuses on cancer.” The cannabis plants would be grown on a ranch near Livermore.

Campos said Kukushkin agreed to withdraw from Oasis “if found guilty.” The New York lawyers who defended Kukushkin did not respond to requests for comments. All four of the accused have innocently confessed to the federal charges. Efforts to reach Dahiya have been unsuccessful.

Relationships with foreign investors

The charges against Kukushkin and his co-defendants were that the illegal campaign money came from an unknown foreign investor. A Russian businessman named Andrey Muraviev was exposed in court files as the secret financier behind another marijuana investment in the Bay Area in which Kukushkin was involved.

As reported by The Bee, Kukushkin, who lives in San Francisco, is an official and license holder at the Twelve Hour Care cannabis pharmacy on Fruitridge Road.

His partner in this business is Garib Karapetyan from Sacramento, the undisputed leader of the city’s $ 142 million legal retail topping industry. Biene’s coverage of Karapetyan’s dominance in the pharmacy business – he is a partner in eight of Sacramento’s 30 retail locations – has triggered an investigation by city officials.

Kukushkin and Karapetyan are also partners in a company called Next Phase Holdings LLC, which is building a home delivery marijuana store in a building near Fruitridge Road pharmacy, and two management companies, KKMC Management LLC and Legacy Botanical Company LLC. Legacy Botanical no longer exists according to state records. Muraviev, the Russian businessman, was a partner of KKMC and Legacy Botanical.

Brad Hirsch, Karapetyan’s lawyer, said Tuesday that his clients had “no connection to the substance” of the Politico article.

Despite an increase in states like California that pass laws that decriminalize marijuana, it is still illegal and is classified as List 1 narcotic by federal law. Only one facility at the University of Mississippi is approved by the federal government for cannabis research.

Last September, a month before his indictment, Kukushkin received an email from Yuichiro Tanaka, a research biologist at the VA Medical Center, explaining the terms of the agreement. The research project, which is estimated at $ 650,000 a year for five years, should start last month, according to email The Bee has received a copy of.

The project would also involve the Northern California Institute for Research and Education, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding joint research between the VA and UC San Francisco. Officials at the institute declined to comment and referred questions to the VA.

Oasis was initially rejected by Alameda County officials in 2017 to grow marijuana on a ranch near Livermore. After the county increased the allowable acreage, Campos indicated that Oasis has been granted an operating license and is working to obtain the conditional use license. The conditional use permit would allow the company to grow marijuana on the ranch.

© 2020 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, California). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.