An 85-year-old man builds a detailed nativity scene to honor his deceased wife who loved Christmas

Osvaldo Riccio started work when there were still months left for Christmas. Hour after hour, day after day, he carefully constructed, painted and arranged the models and figures. He would work from morning until afternoon, until the day he finally decided what was done. Osvaldo built a presepe, a nativity scene. He built it for Pupa, his wife. Osvaldo met Pupa 60 years ago in his hometown, Siderno, a coastal city in southern Italy. Osvaldo quickly fell in love madly, not realizing that Pupa would soon go to the United States. He felt disconsolate when she left, but she returned to marry Osvaldo. That was in 1960. Later that year, Osvaldo came with Pupa to Albany, New York, where his family lived. He would have followed her to the ends of the Earth. Actually, Albany felt a bit like the end of the Earth, at least at the beginning. The change was difficult for Osvaldo, he says now. I missed the colors and flavors of home. He missed the ocean. Osvaldo had been a barber in Italy, but because he barely spoke English, he had trouble getting a license to do his job here. To this day, he speaks with a strong accent, but Pupa and Osvaldo built a life, a beautiful and simple life, a success story of immigrants. Osvaldo worked as a barber and hairdresser at Stuyvesant Plaza. They bought a house in Glenmont. They had a daughter, Gabriella, who gave new light to their world. Pupa was a stubborn woman, full of life, who loved to cook and entertain. When her house was full of people, she was happy. She made them her zeppelin. She told jokes to see her friends and family smile: "When it arrived, the party would begin," Gabriella told the Times Union. Pupa loved Christmas, especially this season of hope and joy, this celebration of the beautiful girl born in a manger in Bethlehem, the baby who brought a message of love and peace. Osvaldo said he had never put a Christmas light on the patio or an ornament on the tree without Pupa being close and watching closely. Pupa and Osvaldo retired to Italy, where Pupa fed stray animals, then returned, when their health began to fail, to Albany. Christmas passed and she was always there. Osvaldo and Pupa, together. Until last year. Osvaldo and Gabriella barely celebrated Christmas last year. There was no tree or lights. There was little joy or laughter. Instead, there was sadness: Pupa died in June 2018, nineteen months have passed and Osvaldo, 85, still misses Pupa. Early each morning, he travels to Menands, to the St. Agnes cemetery, to visit his grave, where he cries and prays. But this year, Osvaldo and Gabriella are celebrating Christmas again. In the house they share in Albany, near Western Avenue, near Route 85, there are lights and a manger in the front yard. There is a Christmas tree and a big poinsettia in the living room. There is a statue of Santa Claus at the height of the chest next to the main door. And this year, in a small office near the front of the house, Osvaldo built the elaborate presentation, like those that are common in Siderno. He built it for love. He built it for Pupa. When visitors arrive, it shows them the small lake and the small waterfall. It shows them the animals that move along the tracks and the shepherds that take care of them. He shows them the houses he built with such care and the figurines, bought in Italy, which he placed exactly like that. Osvaldo shows Maria that she slowly sways with the bamboo in her arms, and shows them the small fire that heats the stable. Osvaldo worked from September to November on the presepe, which is approximately 8 feet long and includes more than 100 models and parts. Hour after hour, day after day, he hit, painted, planned and arranged everything that way. When he sees it now, he thinks of Pupa and remembers: "She would love it," Osvaldo said.

