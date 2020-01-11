Loading...

A teacher was killed and six others injured when an 11-year-old student opened fire on Friday at a private school in northern Mexico’s Coahuila state, officials said.

The gunman, a sixth-grade student armed with two firearms, also died, said Adelaido Flores, the regional public safety coordinator in Coahuila, near the Texas border.

Coahuila’s governor Miguel Angel Riquelme told reporters that his classmates said the boy had generally behaved well but issued a strange warning before he was unleashed on Friday.

“He said to some of his classmates,” Today is the day, “” said Riquelme.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the student asked to use the restroom. After about 15 minutes, the professor went to get him and found him leaving the toilet with weapons in hand, said the governor.

Riquelme said authorities believe the boy was influenced by the Natural Selection video game, a first-person shooter. He said the boy was wearing a undershirt bearing the name of the game.

“He mentioned video games, which I believe he tried to recreate today,” said the governor.

The Natural Selection 2 website presents it as “an immersive multiplayer shooter that pits aliens against humans in a strategic, action-packed struggle for survival.”

Unknown Worlds Entertainment, which makes the game, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Anxious relatives arrived at the school to look for students after the incident, images from the affiliated TV channel Azteca showed.

The shooting took place at the Cervantes school in Torreón, in the industrial city of Torreón, the city’s mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, told reporters.

According to preliminary information, the student entered the school and shot a teacher before shooting himself, said the mayor.

Four of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Their condition was unknown.

The school, in a Facebook message, said that a teacher and a student died in the shooting. In addition, five students and a teacher were injured, the newspaper said.

“We never imagined that such a situation could happen in our society,” the newspaper said, adding that the school authorities were cooperating with the authorities.

The private school welcomes students from kindergarten to high school, according to its website. Enrollment was over 1,900 students in 2016, the site says.

