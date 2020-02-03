An 11-year-old boy went to play at a friend’s house last week, nobody has seen him since

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado – The Colorado authorities are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing for a week after playing at a friend’s house, said the El Paso County Sheriff office.

Gannon Stauch left his Colorado Springs home on January 27, told his mother to the police, and never came back.

Police and local organizations looking for Gannon have received more than 130 tips about his possible whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday.

The police said the same day that they had conducted the search at Lorson Ranch, near Gannon.

“We want to remind those living in or around the Lorson Ranch area to view and control the areas on your property that a child can hide with yards, window holes, outbuildings, and divers,” the office said.

Gannon is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. When he left the house, the police wore a blue jacket with hood, jeans and tennis shoes.

“Our Patrol and Major Crime Detective delegates have taken extraordinary steps to search for Gannon,” wrote the sheriff’s office two days after the boy’s disappearance. “He is very young, it is dark and cold outside and we want to bring Gannon to safety.”

